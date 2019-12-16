Menu
Brad Duxbury was killed at Carborough Downs mine site on November 25, 2019.
MINE REOPENS: Operations resume three weeks after death

Ashley Pillhofer
16th Dec 2019 12:19 PM
MINING operations have resumed at Carborough Downs mine three weeks after the death of Brad Duxbury.

Mr Duxbury died on November 26 at the Central Queensland underground mine.

Initial findings from the Queensland Mines Inspectorate indicate the 57-year-old father's death was caused by a fall of coal from a longwall.

Carborough Downs Mine.
Fitzroy Australia Resources confirmed its internal processes, including a range of risk assessments, had been completed before operations resumed.

In a statement, the company said its workforce, including contractors, had been employed and paid as usual while operations had been suspended at the site.

Mr Duxbury's death was the seventh fatality at a Queensland mine or quarry in 18 months.

A company spokesman said Fitzroy would continue to offer support to the family of Mr Duxbury and to members of the Carborough Downs team, who were affected by his death.

A Queensland Mines Inspectorate investigation into the incident is ongoing.

