Luke Francs Brennan, 57, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on June 8 to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Brennan was intercepted by police for a roadside breath test about 10.45am on May 20 while driving on the Gregory Highway at Wyuna, just north of Emerald.

Brennan recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of .067 and told police he had been drinking from 5-10pm the following evening but didn’t track what he consumed.

He told police he thought he would be under the limit and called himself a “fool” for thinking that, the court heard.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Brennan must have consumed a considerable amount of alcohol to still have such a reading the following day.

The court heard Brennan was a fly-in-fly-out worker at a Middlemount mine, but lived in New South Wales.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month. The conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Mine worker a ‘fool’ for driving after night of drinking