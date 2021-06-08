Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Luke Francs Brennan, 57, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on June 8 to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle limit.
Luke Francs Brennan, 57, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on June 8 to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle limit.
News

Mine worker a ‘fool’ for driving after night of drinking

Kristen Booth
8th Jun 2021 1:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Middlemount mine worker was caught drink driving more than 12 hours after he finished drinking.

Luke Francs Brennan, 57, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on June 8 to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Brennan was intercepted by police for a roadside breath test about 10.45am on May 20 while driving on the Gregory Highway at Wyuna, just north of Emerald.

Brennan recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of .067 and told police he had been drinking from 5-10pm the following evening but didn’t track what he consumed.

He told police he thought he would be under the limit and called himself a “fool” for thinking that, the court heard.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Brennan must have consumed a considerable amount of alcohol to still have such a reading the following day.

The court heard Brennan was a fly-in-fly-out worker at a Middlemount mine, but lived in New South Wales.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month. The conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Mine worker a ‘fool’ for driving after night of drinking

drink driver emerald magistrates court gregory highway guilty plea mine worker
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency services respond to ‘nose to tail’ crash

        Premium Content Emergency services respond to ‘nose to tail’ crash

        Breaking All persons declined transport to hospital.

        WATCH LIVE: Rocky Grammar v Shalom in Cowboys Challenge, Payne Cup

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE: Rocky Grammar v Shalom in Cowboys Challenge, Payne...

        Rugby League Rockhampton Grammar will be chasing back-to-back wins when they take on Bundaberg’s...

        Jockey scores $14K win at just third day of race riding

        Premium Content Jockey scores $14K win at just third day of race riding

        Horses ‘It’s a great feeling’: Apprentice jockey takes out major race

        Former Bullzye building leased to new company for mega-store

        Premium Content Former Bullzye building leased to new company for mega-store

        Business The Yaamba Road showroom has been vacant since early 2020 when the company filed...