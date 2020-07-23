Mine worker caught drug-driving a third time

Police caught the repeat drug-driving offender during patrols of the Capricorn Highway at Westwood in Central Queensland.

Police caught the repeat drug-driving offender during patrols of the Capricorn Highway at Westwood in Central Queensland.

A LAID-OFF mine worker has been caught drug-driving for the third time in four years.

Paul Stacey Taylor, 45, pleaded guilty to the offence in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 20.

The court heard that Taylor was intercepted by police on the Capricorn Highway at Westwood on March 22.

He admitted to officers that he had used drugs the previous day.

Taylor returned a positive test for methamphetamine and cannabis.

Taylor told the court he had been an operator at a mine but had been laid-off during the coronavirus pandemic.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined Taylor $750 and disqualified him from driving for seven months.