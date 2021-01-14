Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Mine worker sues Anglo, Workpac for $1.8m for ‘negligence’

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
14th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Dawson mine worker is suing for $1.8m after he was a ‘violently shaken’ when driving a dump truck.

Benjamin-John Karipa has filed a lawsuit against Anglo American and Workpac in the Rockhampton Supreme Court for personal injuries caused by negligence.

The 32-year-old was employed by Workpac as a plant operator, working at the Dawson open cut mine near Moura.

The court claim details the incident occurred on August 28, 2018 when Mr Karipa was on nightshift where he was operating a dump truck.

Mr Karipa was reversing the dump truck into position under the shovel bucket and relied on a co-worker to sound the horn when he was close as the vision reversing was limited.

Mr Karipa claims the co-worker sounded the horn too late as he felt the impact of the shovel bucket into the head board of the dump truck as the horn sounded.

It is claimed Mr Karipa was shaken violently within the cabin of the truck and he sustained spinal and left hip injuries.

Mr Karipa claims he has suffered a permanent and partial disability and incapacity and for this he is claiming $965,760 in future economic loss.

He has had medical treatment and anticipates he will need more in the future.

He is suing for a total of $1,811,168.91 plus interest.

No defence has yet been filed.

anglo american dawson mine negligence personal injury rockhampton supreme court tmbcourtclaims workpac workplace injuries workplace injury claims
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kirkland’s ‘master plan’ for Rocky tourism

        Premium Content Kirkland’s ‘master plan’ for Rocky tourism

        Council News “We need to restore the locals’ pride in those places.”

        Survey prompts calls for mass sun safety campaign

        Premium Content Survey prompts calls for mass sun safety campaign

        News Melanoma was the second most common cancer in men and women from Central...

        $2K raised to help pay hospitalised Rocky worker’s rent

        Premium Content $2K raised to help pay hospitalised Rocky worker’s rent

        Health “He’d give you the shirt off his back. He’s just one of those easygoing, friendly...

        Emu Park CBD block to be subdivided

        Premium Content Emu Park CBD block to be subdivided

        Property The development permit application is for roadworks to the block