Mine worker ‘takes a bullet’ for intoxicated friend

Connor Dylan Betts, 23, pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on June 10, 2021, to driving over the middle alcohol limit but not the high limit. Photo: Facebook

A Moranbah mine worker “took a bullet” for his intoxicated friend by drink driving after a night out.

Connor Dylan Betts, 23, pleaded guilty on June 10 in Moranbah Magistrates Court to driving over the middle alcohol limit but not the high limit.

Betts was intercepted by police for a roadside breath test at Griffin Street, Moranbah, about 12.30am on May 16.

He returned a positive result and later recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of .102, the court heard.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Betts, who had two passengers in the vehicle, told police he consumed various drinks prior to driving, including beers, spirits, and cocktails.

“There’s no excuse,” Betts said.

“I was just stopping my friend from driving.

“He was on his P’s, he’s young and was a lot more intoxicated than I was.

“I was just taking a bullet for him I suppose.”

Magistrate Robert Walker said while it was admirable Betts tried to stop a friend from drink driving, he put his own safety, his friends’ and the safety of other road users at risk by drink driving himself.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months. The conviction was recorded

