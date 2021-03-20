Miner assaulted ex-partner in rum rage incident

A Moura man who assaulted his ex-partner on a mine site after consuming rum, appeared in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The man, 41, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order and committing a public nuisance offence.

Police prosecutor Shaun Janes read the facts of the man's case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

At 12pm on February 8, Moura police were called to attend the Dawson mining camp by the aggrieved who said she had been assaulted by the defendant.

When police arrived they separated both parties and attained their versions of events.

The aggrieved said the defendant had been drinking all night and when the defendant drank rum he "normally got aggressive towards her."

In this instance the defendant took up with the victim because of allegations she was sleeping with other men in the camp.

A court heard due to the defendant's drunkenness and frustration surrounding the aggrieved, he shoved her against the cabin door which caused her to hit her head.

The aggrieved did not require paramedic treatment due to no injuries being sustained.

While police were conversing with staff, the defendant became increasingly agitated and verbally lashed out.

"You don't f****** care about us, change my f****** crew you gutless c****," he said.

Ms Beckinsale recognised the defendant's actions as alcohol fuelled violence and sentenced him to 10 months' probation with no conviction recorded.

