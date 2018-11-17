Menu
Peter John Lemson, 55, of Andergrove faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday.
Crime

Miner avoids jail time after unprovoked attack on guard

Luke Mortimer
by
17th Nov 2018 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ANDERGROVE miner has narrowly avoided spending time behind bars after he repeatedly punched a security guard in an unprovoked attack.

Peter John Lemson, 55, fronted Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday.

The father-of-three pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm on July 28 at Sandstone Point Hotel.

Lemson was represented by barrister Bronwyn Hartigan and supported by his wife from the public gallery.

He had no criminal record before he beat the 57-year-old male guard, in what was described by Ms Hartigan as an "inexplicable" incident.

She told the court the security guard had approached Lemson's daughter during an altercation at the hotel, causing him to lash out.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said the agreed facts of the case had been altered following case conferencing.

She told the court the assault involved "multiple punches" to the "victim's head and torso".

Ms Hartigan said the guard spent several days in hospital after the "completely unacceptable" assault, nursing cuts and other "minor injuries", but primarily due to pancreatitis.

But it was agreed between the prosecution and defence that the inflammation of the pancreas was not linked to the assault.

Lemson had forwarded a letter of apology and in court Ms Hartigan offered up $5000 compensation.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead took into account an early plea, remorse shown and a lack of criminal history, among other considerations.

Lemson was sentenced to nine months in jail, suspended entirely for three years, and the compensation must be paid.

mackay court mackay crime mackay magistrates court queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

