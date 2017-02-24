35°
Miner challenges driving ban

Campbell Gellie
| 23rd Feb 2017 4:30 AM
A truck driver has taken his case to the Fair Work Commission.
A truck driver has taken his case to the Fair Work Commission.

A BHP mine worker has challenged a decision by his bosses to stop him driving trucks after his driver's licence was suspended.

However, a legal representative for BHP has argued the mining company can not be held responsible by the Fair Work Commission for safety decisions made at its own mine.

Instead he claimed, the company-appointed senior site executive (SSE) was responsible for refusing to allow the suspended driver to operate machinery.

The BHP representative blind-sided the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Electricity Union (CFMEU) representative with his line of argument.

The latter had to ask for the hearing to be adjourned so he could respond in writing. He told the hearing he was unsure if there were witnesses to prove the SSE was in relationship with BHP when making its decisions.

The suspended driver, from Goonyella-Riverside mine, advised the company on August 13 that his licence had been suspended, 2016 a Fair Work Commission hearing heard.

The worker was not given approval by the company to continue driving trucks and operating equipment after his licence was suspended.

He then had some leave and when he returned the CFMEU filed an objection to the Fair Work Commission, BHP's legal representative said at the hearing.

The legal representative went on to argue that once it wasn't the safest way to operate with the suspended driver behind the wheel, it had no other option but to refuse him.

"Insofar as the CFMEU contend that BHP Coal Proprietary Limited, as the employer, should have permitted (the suspended driver) to perform his usual duties, that is not something that BHP Coal was able to do,” he said.

"Put in slightly different language, if a regulation describes a way of accepting an acceptable level of risk you've got to follow it, you've got to do it.”

The representative said it wasn't BMA's decision but that of the SSE who, under the Coal Mine Safety and Health Act and Regulation, was responsible for safety at the mine.

"You will see there that 33 imposes obligations on coal mine workers or other persons at coal mines that may affect safety and health,” he told the hearing.

"You will note in passing that employers are not expressly identified as obligation holders under 33(2), not identified as such, as employers.”

He explained to the Commission that it was BMA's responsibility to appoint a SSE and ensure that executive implemented a safety and health management system. Then it was the SSE's responsibility to ensure the risk at the mine was at an "acceptable level”.

He then highlighted a clause in the mine's standard operating procedure which states "a coal mine worker must not carry out a task at the mine unless the worker has been assessed as competent and is authorised by the SSE, or the SSE's representative, to carry it out”.

The representative then said there was no controversy about the suspended driver being able to drive and having been assessed as competent at driving but that he was not authorised to drive by the SSE.

He said the Commission could not settle the dispute because "disputes which the Commission is empowered to deal with are disputes as between BHP Coal Proprietary Limited and its employees that section 37 is enlivened in respect of. So the Commission could not determine a dispute as between (the driver and the SSE)”.

The suspended driver's union representative, Rowan Anderson, listened to all the BMA representative's points. Both agreed many points weren't outlined in the mining giant's outline before the hearing.

"There are some very complex issues being raised which I think, in fairness, and at least in part it's been acknowledged to that, they're not addressed in the outline,” Mr Anderson said.

"But there's just no way I'm going to be in a position today to be able to respond to all of that, particularly the issue of the operator there, the employer.”

Mr Anderson asked for the hearing to be dealt with through written submissions and said he may need to give some evidence to prove his case.

Commission deputy president Ingrid Asbury adjourned the hearing with no timeframe for a decision, with Mr Anderson having to work through some "complex issues”.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  bhp cfmeu driver fair work commission mining safety suspended truck

