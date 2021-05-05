Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Miner drove through fence and into pole while on drugs

Kerri-Anne Mesner
5th May 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An underground miner turned to illicit drugs after his best friend died by suicide.

The miner drove a car while on drugs, crashing through a fence and into a pole.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on April 23 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to breaching domestic violence orders, drug driving, wilful damage, stealing, drive without due care and attention, stealing fuel, attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle, fail to appear in court and enter premises belonging to Rockhampton Regional Council and commit indictable offence by break and stealing.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe said all the matters before the court showed the defendant committed acts of a wide varying nature.

“Ones of concern are being acts of violence towards the victim in front of the children,” she said.

Senior Constable Rowe said the victim hid behind a door during one incident and was threatened with a wooden plank.

She said the defendant also broke into a cemetery and stole items that belonged to the community.

“He then puts the community at risk by driving while affect by drugs and on little sleep, only stopping when crashing into a pole and a fence,” Senior Constable Rowe said.

He had amphetamines and methamphetamines in his system at the time.

Senior Constable Rowe said the defendant did have a substantial traffic history and significant criminal history.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client failed to appear in court due to COVID.

He said the father of four, who had worked as an underground miner, turned to drugs after his best friend died by suicide in 2019.

Mr Robertson said the defendant was using drugs daily up until being remanded in custody.

He said his client used to require valium to help him sleep but now had no need for any medications or drugs.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale ordered the defendant to a nine month head sentence, to pay $180 restitution, disqualified him from driving for six months and declared 136 days in presentence custody with immediate release on parole.

domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hazard reduction for Byfield and surrounds

        Premium Content Hazard reduction for Byfield and surrounds

        Rural Smoke may be seen in the Byfield, Lake Mary, Rossmoya, and neighbouring areas.

        Premier praises ‘record crowds’ of 50,000 at Beef 2021

        Premium Content Premier praises ‘record crowds’ of 50,000 at Beef 2021

        Rural Ministers focused on the economic benefits of the cattle industry and the...

        Man assaults two people after borrowed car not returned

        Premium Content Man assaults two people after borrowed car not returned

        Crime A young man who took matters into his own hands after a car was borrowed and not...

        Captured on camera: Students visit Beef Australia’s Kidzone

        Premium Content Captured on camera: Students visit Beef Australia’s Kidzone

        News Photos and video: See students dance along to Farmer George at Beef Australia.