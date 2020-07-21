Miner drove while suspended due to fear of COVID-19

A CENTRAL Queensland coal mine truck driver drove while his licence was suspended out of fear of COVID-19 on public transport.

Dunduli Malik Ross-Miller, 41, pleaded guilty on July 15 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while licence suspended.

Police prosecutor Acting Sergeant Ellysha Geddes said police intercepted Ross-Miller driving a silver Holden Commodore at City Centre Plaza on Bolsover St at 11.15am on April 1.

She said checks revealed Ross-Miller’s licence had been suspended since July 7, 2019.

Sgt Geddes said he admitted he knew he was driving while suspended, but chose to because “he didn’t feel safe on public transport due to COVID-19”.

She said Ross-Miller admitted his partner had a licence and could have driven him to his appointment that day.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said his client worked at a Middlemount coal mine as a truck driver.

The court heard Ross-Miller’s licence was suspended while he was waiting to have a charge of failing to provide a specimen of breath when requested by police dealt with in Murri Court.

Murri Court sentenced Ross-Miller to six months prison with immediate parole, disqualified from driving for six months and 40 hours of community service.

Mr Cagney said his client had been seeing a psychologist and his general practitioner had given him prescription medication that made him ill if he drank alcohol.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Ross-Miller to pay $600 in fines and disqualified him from driving for two years.