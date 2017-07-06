Miner 'forced to live in workers camp' minutes from family

An MP has blasted mine operators west of Mackay for their use of fly-in fly-out workforce.

A MINER living west of Mackay is forced to make a return trip to Brisbane and live at a workers' camp just minutes from his family home.

The claims were made by tradesman turned state politician Glenn Butcher as he took a swipe at mine operators west of Mackay for their use of fly-in fly-out workforce.

The Gladstone Labor MP described FIFO workers' life at a community rally in Gladstone on Wednesday as the union crowd shouted "shame".

He said the application to get a job at the mine 15km from the worker's home stated that to work there he had to live in Brisbane.

"This gentleman, every three weeks had to get in his car and drive to the Mackay airport," Mr Butcher, a former committee member of the inquiry into FIFO practices, said.

"He had to fly to Brisbane and sit in a terminal, get in a plane and fly back to Mackay.

"Then get on a bus and go to a workers camp five minutes from his home and spend three weeks in a workers camp away from his family, locked away."

Mr Butcher said after those three weeks were up, the man would have to catch another bus to the Mackay Airport.

"He would get on a plane and fly back to Brisbane and pay his own way to fly back to Mackay to spend five days with his family in his community town," Mr Butcher said.

"This is what happens under labour hire and casualisation in our workforces. Everyone deserves to have a full-time job with good employment conditions."