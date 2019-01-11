Menu
Coal mining
Crime

Miner seeking $1.35m over conveyor maintenance accident

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
11th Jan 2019
A FORMER Central Queensland miner is seeking $1.35 million in damages after a worksite accident.

According to documents filed with the Supreme Court of Queensland in Rockhampton, the accident took place at Dawson Coal on October 30, 2015 about noon.

Alan James Farrow, 49, was removing an unserviceable roller from a conveyor and replacing it during a small window of time when the conveyor was offline.

To install the new roller, Mr Farrow had to lean his body onto a fire water pipeline with his arms outstretched to reach under the conveyor, with assistance, to place the new roller into position.

While he was holding the new roller, Mr Farrow suffered a back injury.

The claim alleges Dawson Coal Processing Pty Ltd failed to provide a safe workplace; failed to provide a safe system of work; failed to provide safe plant and equipment; failed to provide proper instruction supervision and training; and failed to identify hazards, among the many allegations.

