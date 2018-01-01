Miner sues for over $880k after blast hole fall at CQ site

A SHOT firer at a Central Queensland mine who was left with a permanent back injury after falling into an old blast hole, is suing three mining companies over the workplace accident.

James Moore was working at Curragh North, about 30km north of Blackwater, when the accident happened in April 2014.

Now unable to work, the Aratula man is suing Dyno Noble Asia Pacific Pty Ltd, Thiess Pty Ltd, and Wesfarmers' Curragh Pty Ltd for over $881,000.

Documents submitted to the Supreme Court of Queensland in Rockhampton allege there were a number of old blast holes on the bench Mr Moore was working on that hadn't been adequately back-filled.

The documents state those holes had been drilled several weeks earlier, graded over and drilled again.

Mr Moore was placing surface delays next to the holes that had been drilled in the bench, carrying a box under his arm, when the ground gave way beneath him as he took a step.

His left leg bore the weight of his body and Mr Moore felt a sudden sharp pain in his lower back as his leg was knee-deep in the hole. The documents state he "wrenched himself out of the blast hole" and continued placing surface delays.

About 10 minutes after the fall, he developed back pain which forced him to stop work. He was later diagnosed with a serious back injury, which the documents state have left him permanently disabled, affecting 13 per cent of his body.

In setting out the amounts Mr Moore is suing for, past economic loss of $130,035.83 is included, based on his previous earnings of $1738.47 per week.

Included in the claim is interest on past economic loss, and loss of past and future superannuation contributions. Future economic loss of $565,659.84 is claimed. Other damages for medical and rehabilitation expenses are included in the claim.