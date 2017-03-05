35°
News

Miner turned ice dealer's tearful goodbye before jail

Luke Mortimer
| 4th Mar 2017 4:30 AM Updated: 5th Mar 2017 4:30 AM
James William Arthur Watt, 33, of Andergrove was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Mackay for drug trafficking.
James William Arthur Watt, 33, of Andergrove was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Mackay for drug trafficking. Facebook

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN Andergrove miner turned ice dealer burst into tears in his father's arms during an emotional farewell in the Supreme Court in Mackay.

James William Arthur Watt was jailed for trafficking large amounts of the drug ice, as well as cocaine and cannabis.

The court was told undercover police surveillance recorded Watt selling up to 70g of ice at a time for tens of thousands of dollars between March 19 and October 15, 2015. However, the 33-year-old addict's profit went up in smoke.

Watt pleaded guilty before Justice David North on Thursday to trafficking dangerous drugs.

Defence barrister Stephen Byrne said Watt's life had "spiralled out of control" in late 2014 and prior to that he had a clean criminal record.

Mr Byrne said Watt lost his job as a machine operator at Hail Creek Mine in 2014, split up with his partner and lost his home.

Watt's casual ice use escalated, and turned into dealing to support his addiction.

Crown prosecutor Jacob Robson told the court Watt was soon buying an ounce of ice for $9000 to sell to between 20-30 customers over about two days, including "street-level dealers".

Watt, who was a chef for 10 years before breaking into mining, would also brag to undercover officers about being able to provide wholesale quantities of drugs, the court was told this week.

 

James William Arthur Watt faced the Supreme Court in Mackay.
James William Arthur Watt faced the Supreme Court in Mackay. Facebook

Mr Robson, who described the defendant as "above a mere street level dealer", said if a customer owed Watt money he could "be seen to be quite forceful", making "implied threats".

He also said Watt's charge was aggravated because he was on bail for drug possession.

Watt had already spent 233 days in jail for breach of bail relating to a previous charge.

Mr Byrne said Watt had been using about 10 points (1 gram) of ice each week and had started selling to support his habit.

Allowing "drugs to take over his life", Watt had nothing to show for it, Mr Byrne said. He was $30,000 in debt and "considering declaring bankruptcy".

Mr Byrne also said Watt had been shot in the right elbow near the end of 2015 in an incident that was "not drug related". This left him with about "75% use of his right arm".

Additionally, Mr Byrne said Watt had completed employment training in custody.

Justice North described Watt as a "productive, law-abiding member of society" before he lost his job in an economic downturn and fell into drug use.

He took into account Watt's co-operation, early guilty plea and that he hadn't been "enriching himself", but said his sentence needed to deter others and protect the community.

Watt was sentenced to five years jail, but considering time served and his early plea, will be eligible for parole on January 23, 2018.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  andergrove cannabis cocaine deal dealing drugs editors picks ice mackay methamphetamines police supreme court trafficking undercover

Where you need to be for the best live music

IF YOU’RE into music, this city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Hannah Cook's children 'changed forever' after mum's death

Hannah Cook's children 'changed forever' after mum's death

GLADSTONE mum's two young children in need of "professional counselling" after she was found passed away in bushland.

PIC GALLERY: Rocky clubbers turn on style for party night

L-R Bri Warr, Tayla Grant and Jess Tansley at the Ginger Mule.

Were you snapped in this week's Nite Life?

Miner turned ice dealer's tearful goodbye before jail

James William Arthur Watt, 33, of Andergrove was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Mackay for drug trafficking.

Buying ounces of ice for $9000, selling to 20-30 customers

Storms predicted for Rockhampton

Rain is predicted for the Rocky region

It was a dry Saturday, but just wait

Local Partners

Find out when you can see the 2018 Commonwealth Games baton in CQ

See how you can get involved in running the baton relay as it makes its way around the world.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

WATCH: Birds of a feather flock to Rocky

Lance Wood from the Finch and Parrot Social Club is preparing for the club's annual bird sale at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion.

Bird sale at the showgrounds this weekend

Watch search and rescue exercise on Capricorn Coast today

Yeppoon Coast Guard tows a boat back to Rosslyn Bay from Finlays Reef on Thursday, April 23.Photo contributed.

Insight into the Coast Guard's life

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

What's on across the region this weekend

Underground Opera is returning for it's 10th year with a string of shows, coming to Rockhampton from March 3 - 5,

Wide range of events for all ages and interests

PIC GALLERY: Rocky clubbers turn on style for party night

Rockhampton nightclubbers turn on the fashion style for a night of partying in the city.

Adele in Brisbane: Star says hello in first of two shows

Adele gave Brisbane a hearty hello in the first of two shows. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Adele will perform at the Gabba again tonight

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

MKR's instant restaurants wrap up and an NCIS favourite returns.

Adele's biggest fan smashes song challenge

Adele will perform on Saturday and Sunday at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Mum listens to Adele song 1432 times in five days

The show set to save the day for one home owner at a time

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia.

Many hands made light work in the return of Selling Houses Australia

How Arnie became mates with Ipswich lad made good

LOUD AND PROUD: Former Ipswich resident Glenn Twiddle with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Naomi Rogers-Twyford at Arnie's home at Santa Monica.

Former Bundamba High student Glenn Twiddle brings Arnie Down Under

Yvonne Sampson joins the big league in new footy channel

Yvonne Sampson in Mackay

"There is nothing like rugby league."

FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - READY TO MOVE IN NOW!

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $385,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! - A BIG family home with room for everyone - Watch the children play and enjoy family and friends on the REAR...

For Sale or For Lease Single Storey CBD Building

107 East St, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial Arguably, in the busiest retail section of the Mall, opposite Rivers and ... Sale $895,000...

Arguably, in the busiest retail section of the Mall, opposite Rivers and Stewart's, close to a Medical Centre and Chemist Warehouse this single level building is...

UNDER REPLACEMENT VALUE. $309,000 Neg.

12 Doongarra Crescent, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Large Corner Block. 678M2 Allotment. Street Access. Room for a shed and pool. If you like entertaining this home has an extra-large covered entertainment area.

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 10 $659,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

SPECTACULAR NEW HOME ! ! OUTSTANDING VALUE AT EDENBROOK

4 Oakmont Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $509,000

You WILL impressed !! Definitely not just your average home. A dominant street presence with super wide 17M frontage is the first thing you will notice, then the...

PARENTS PARADISE, KIDS ADVENTURE LAND!

11-13 Laura Close, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 4 $530,000 NEG

Situated on 1 acre, this large, low set, unique, family home is located in a prestigious cul-de-sac and provides the ultimate family living lifestyle! The massive...

Ocean View living on One Level!

10 Ridge Avenue, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $555,000

With sophisticated modern style, this premium Lammermoor Beach property has been designed with family living in mind, and its practicality is matched only by the...

The Time To Buy Is NOW!

8 Hoffmann Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $325,000

This neat and tidy property is well positioned on a corner block with dual access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Norman Gardens. With a freshen up and a new coat of...

Vacant Land on Prime Highway Frontage

24 Hall Road, Gracemere 4702

Residential Land Positioned parallel to the Capricorn Highway and Gracemere's heavy industry overpass is ... Offers to...

Positioned parallel to the Capricorn Highway and Gracemere's heavy industry overpass is this prime site. * 8,617m2 * Approximately 50m frontage * Gateway to...

Vacant Land on Prime Highway Frontage

24 Hall Road, Gracemere 4702

Commercial Positioned parallel to the Capricorn Highway and Gracemere's heavy industry overpass is ... Offers to...

Positioned parallel to the Capricorn Highway and Gracemere's heavy industry overpass is this prime site. * 8,617m2 * Approximately 50m frontage * Gateway to...

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

How one real estate agency sold $6.5m in property in 28 days

SNAPPED UP FAST: Pat O'Driscoll sold this house at 15 Bapaume St, Wandal to a first home buyer for $230,000. It was on the market for less than a week. It has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a garage at the rear of home.

"There seems to be more people in the market purchasing."

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!