Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Miner twice drunk drove in one night in camp car park

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
8th Dec 2018 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DYSART mine worker crash his car into a parked vehicle at the mine site, while intoxicated, and after being charged for that, hopped back behind the wheel.

Jake Ashley Zuiderbann pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court two charges of drink driving and one of driving while his licence suspended.

Zuiderbann was placed on a 24/hour driving suspension at 9.30pm on August 6 after police were called to an accident at the mining camp carpark at 8.55pm. He had a blood alcohol (BAC) content reading of 0.098.

At 10pm, police were called back to the carpark and Zuiderbann's car had been moved since their last visit. He had a BAC of 0.058.

Zuiderbann told the court he had to move his car as other people were throwing things at it.

He was fined $1800 and disqualified from driving for two years and seven months.

drink driving dysart tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    William st Women: Michelle's been around the block and back

    premium_icon William st Women: Michelle's been around the block and back

    Business 'It's a nice little community': Six businesses all run by Rocky's females

    AgForce furious it was not consulted on closures

    premium_icon AgForce furious it was not consulted on closures

    Education They were 'staggered' they weren't asked for input into the closures

    Fires, habitat destruction and policy failure of government

    premium_icon Fires, habitat destruction and policy failure of government

    News Devastation was due to government failure to properly manage land

    Dora explores six stores at Stockland, stealing 222 items

    premium_icon Dora explores six stores at Stockland, stealing 222 items

    Crime She went from shop to shop with her coaccused until intercepted

    Local Partners