Miner twice drunk drove in one night in camp car park

A DYSART mine worker crash his car into a parked vehicle at the mine site, while intoxicated, and after being charged for that, hopped back behind the wheel.

Jake Ashley Zuiderbann pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court two charges of drink driving and one of driving while his licence suspended.

Zuiderbann was placed on a 24/hour driving suspension at 9.30pm on August 6 after police were called to an accident at the mining camp carpark at 8.55pm. He had a blood alcohol (BAC) content reading of 0.098.

At 10pm, police were called back to the carpark and Zuiderbann's car had been moved since their last visit. He had a BAC of 0.058.

Zuiderbann told the court he had to move his car as other people were throwing things at it.

He was fined $1800 and disqualified from driving for two years and seven months.