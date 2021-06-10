Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Connor Dylan Betts, 23, pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on June 10, 2021, to driving over the middle alcohol limit but not the high limit. Photo: Facebook
Connor Dylan Betts, 23, pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on June 10, 2021, to driving over the middle alcohol limit but not the high limit. Photo: Facebook
News

Miner worker ‘takes a bullet’ for intoxicated friend

Kristen Booth
10th Jun 2021 2:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Moranbah mine worker “took a bullet” for his intoxicated friend by drink driving after a night out.

Connor Dylan Betts, 23, pleaded guilty on June 10 in Moranbah Magistrates Court to driving over the middle alcohol limit but not the high limit.

Betts was intercepted by police for a roadside breath test at Griffin Street, Moranbah, about 12.30am on May 16.

He returned a positive result and later recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of .102, the court heard.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Betts, who had two passengers in the vehicle, told police he consumed various drinks prior to driving, including beers, spirits, and cocktails.

“There’s no excuse,” Betts said.

“I was just stopping my friend from driving.

“He was on his P’s, he’s young and was a lot more intoxicated than I was.

“I was just taking a bullet for him I suppose.”

Magistrate Robert Walker said while it was admirable Betts tried to stop a friend from drink driving, he put his own safety, his friends’ and the safety of other road users at risk by drink driving himself.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months. The conviction was recorded

Originally published as Miner worker ‘takes a bullet’ for intoxicated friend

drink drivers guilty plea mid range drink driving moranbah magistrates court
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Carinity’s new chaplain enjoys connecting with students

        Premium Content Carinity’s new chaplain enjoys connecting with students

        News His role involves providing students with the opportunity to have one on-one conversations regarding life and faith, and explore opportunities to build deeper...

        CQ man busted with small amount of marijuana

        Premium Content CQ man busted with small amount of marijuana

        Crime The man was charged during a search of a Blackwater address.

        UPDATE: ‘Stuck on red’: Nth Rocky traffic lights cause morning chaos

        Premium Content UPDATE: ‘Stuck on red’: Nth Rocky traffic lights cause morning...

        News Road diversions and traffic controls will stay in place as workers hunt down sensor...

        LIST: Places open during Rockhampton Show

        Premium Content LIST: Places open during Rockhampton Show

        News Here’s a list of some of places that will be open for the Rockhampton Show...