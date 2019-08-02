Mineral explorers get opportunity to strike it rich in CQ

FRESH LAND: The Queensland Government has opened tenders today for five fresh areas of land for mineral exploration in the Bowen Basin.

FRESH LAND: The Queensland Government has opened tenders today for five fresh areas of land for mineral exploration in the Bowen Basin. Australian Mining

FRESH resource-laden areas of land within Queensland's coal-rich Bowen Basin are being opened for exploration to create a pipeline of future mining jobs.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham announced yesterday that tenders were open for mineral exploration in five areas (147 sub-blocks) with a high potential for producing steel-making coal and thermal coal for electricity and industry.

These areas ear-marked for exploration were located north-east of Moranbah, east of Blackwater and south-east of Emerald.

Dr Lynham said the new blocks had access to the Bowen Basins world-class existing rail and port infrastructure at Hay Point and Gladstone to get the coal from pit to port cheaper and faster.

TENDERS OPEN: Five new areas of the Bowen Basin have been opened up for mineral exploration north-east of Moranbah, east of Blackwater and south-east of Emerald.

"The coal industry supports 36,000 jobs across the state and this is an investment in future projects and jobs,” Dr Lynham said.

"Exploration is the lifeblood of the resources sector, and the thousands of jobs and business opportunities it provides, particularly in regional Queensland.”

The Minister said Australia and the rest of the world needed metallurgical and pulverised coal injection (PCI) coal give that I was an essential ingredients in manufacturing steel.

"That's steel for building homes, and to manufacture the vast structures of wind turbines and components for the burgeoning electric vehicles industry for the renewables sector,” he said.

"The world needs our metallurgical coal as part of the transition to renewables.”

The bidding companies have to offer cash with their bid.

The preferred tenderers must also meet environmental, native title, and other approvals, as well as land access requirements before on-ground exploration can start.

Tenders open today (Friday, 2 August) and close on 10 October. Find out more