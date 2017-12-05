Miner's 30km drive to camp lands two in hospital

Colby Raymond George Schroeder, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

HE WAS just driving 30km down the road from the mine site to camp when he fell asleep at the wheel, hit another car and destroyed both vehicles.

Colby Raymond George Schroeder, 24, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of driving without due care.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said police were called to a two-vehicle crash at 5.45am on October 18 near the Peak Downs Highway.

She said police noted a Landcruiser with extensive damage, including all air bags deployed and windows smashed, with its tray on the ground 25-30m from the vehicle.

Sergeant Stafford said it appeared the Landcruiser had rolled at least once.

A white Toyota Hilux was on the side of the dirt road facing west with damage to the driver's side.

Sergeant Stafford said when police spoke to Schroeder he told them he didn't recall the accident or the events leading up to it, but had left work at Nebo Mine at 5.30am after his fifth night shift for the week and was driving to the camp 30km away.

She said a witness following Schroeder told police they thought the driver had fallen asleep.

The woman driving the Hilux was taken to hospital.

Schroeder's lawyer said his client, a diesel fitter, had worked at the mine for six years and spent his days off at a family property near Alpha. He said Schroeder had felt awake and alert when he left the mine site that morning.

He said Schroeder's licence was paramount to his job as he would often be required to drive to other mine sites for work.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Schroeder pay a $1500 fine and be disqualified from driving for three months.