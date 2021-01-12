Miners coach more comfortable in year two at the helm

Moranbah Miners coach Paul Bramley says sitting out the 2020 Rugby League Mackay and District season was a blessing in disguise, as the former Mackay Cutters boss readies his side for a return to action this year.

When we last heard from Bramley he declared his title as Moranbah coach was nothing more than “fake news” until he led the proud club in an official fixture.

His comments came after the Miners made the difficult decision to withdraw from the restructured 2020 RLMD season, due to concerns over potentially bringing COVID-19 from Mackay back to the mining town.

But the season away has done a world of good for the club and its new coach, Bramley said.

“I was lost out here,” he said of last year.

“Coming from full-time coaching to coming out here and, nothing against the club or anything, but with how it’s set up, as a mining town and club, just dealing with all of that was totally foreign to me.

“To have another year and the boys basically have another pre-season with me … it’s been an absolute blessing that we didn’t play. It gave us a bit more time to prepare.”

Bramley maintained the club “did the right thing” by not participating in the competition last year.

“There was a bit of criticism, but people have to understand that with COVID and the mining industry we couldn’t afford to potentially bring it back (to town),” he said.

“I think the time off has really energised the team and the town.”

The experienced coach said he was still coming to terms with the complex extra layers that come with coaching a team in a town built on mining and shift work.

“It’s something I’ve never had to deal with before; just trying to get enough players together to train,” Bramley said.

“Because there’s four different rosters, you’re never coaching the same guys every week.

“That’s been a challenge, but it’s been good. We’ve managed to settle our structure.

“We’ve just had to build over a longer period of time, compared to trying to bang stuff out (quickly).

“I love it (coaching at Moranbah). I really do. It’s a great football club and a really energetic community.

“We have to mend some bridges as a football team out here with our community, but the new crew and the old boys here are working hard to make sure they understand we’ll do our best this year.”

The Miners return to pre-season training next Thursday.

