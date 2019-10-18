Menu
An intoxicated Scott Dennis Brice was asleep at the wheel in the KFC drive-through when police arrived. Photo: Facebook.
Miner’s drinking binge ends in KFC drive-through sleepover

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
18th Oct 2019 2:00 PM
SCOTT Dennis Brice consumed about 20 alcoholic drinks before driving himself to KFC Yeppoon where he fell asleep in the drive-through.

When police arrived they found Brice’s car still running and he was asleep at the wheel with several cans of beer around him.

The details of the incident were revealed in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday where the 30-year-old Blackwater miner pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said about 12.40am on September 15 police woke Brice up and took him to the station.

“He stated to police he’d had about 20 alcoholic drinks throughout the evening, mainly beers,” Ms Marsden said.

“He said his last drink was about 11pm on the 14th of September.

“He told police that he recalled leaving his mother’s address but was unsure how he ended up asleep in the middle of the Kentucky Fried Chicken drive-through.”

Brice’s blood-alcohol reading was .158.

A lawyer for Brice said he’d recently gone through a separation from his partner of 10 years and had been medicated for depression.

He’d moved in with his mother who was in court to support him.

“He (Brice) accepts that he needs to get on top of his alcohol problem,” the lawyer said.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Brice $900 and disqualified him from driving for eight months after warning him.

“This is a high (blood alcohol) reading, it’s a dangerous reading,” Mr Press said.

“This is a reading that leads to people being injured, even killed.”

