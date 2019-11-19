Menu
A mine operated by Anglo American was evacuated with concerns over the atmosphere.
News

Evacuation at CQ mine

Ashley Pillhofer
19th Nov 2019 10:16 AM | Updated: 10:21 AM
MINERS were evacuated from an underground mine yesterday after concerns about atmosphere changes.

Mine operator Anglo American confirmed an incident at its Grasstree Mine, which the company said involved a change in the underground environment behind a newly sealed longwall area.

"Based on our standard procedures, personnel were withdrawn from the underground environment as a precaution only," a company spokeswoman said.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Future of nine major new mines

The spokeswoman said underground sampling showed different levels of oxidisation in the mine prompting the company to take the precaution to remove people from the site.

She said while the incident was being reported as "potentially explosive" there were no "triggers" in the area.

Despite reports the Queensland Mines Inspectorate was involved in the withdrawal of staff at Grasstree after an audit, the Department of Natural Resources and Mining said this was not accurate.

Work is underway to prepare for re-entry and return to normal operations.

anglo american mine incident mining incident queensland mines inspectorate
Mackay Daily Mercury

