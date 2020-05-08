Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Moranbah advanced paramedics Krystyn Scougall and Luke Allen were the first responders to the Grosvenor Mine explosion. Picture: Daryl Wright
Moranbah advanced paramedics Krystyn Scougall and Luke Allen were the first responders to the Grosvenor Mine explosion. Picture: Daryl Wright
Health

Miners fighting for their lives 40 hours after blast

Melanie Whiting
8th May 2020 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR of the five miners who suffered critical burns in the horrific Grosvenor Mine explosion are still fighting for their lives this morning in Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The men - two 51 year olds, and two aged 43 and 45 - were last night on ventilators in the hospital, clinging to life, with burns covering their torsos.

An aerial view of the Grosvenor Coal Mine. Picture: Daryl Wright
An aerial view of the Grosvenor Coal Mine. Picture: Daryl Wright

A hospital spokeswoman said the men remained in a critical condition this morning.

In an encouraging sign, the fifth injured worker, aged 44, is in a "good condition".

Workmates of the five men have rallied for their comrades, raising more than $50,000 to support their families.

The entry to Grosvenor Mine, near Moranbah. Picture: Daryl Wright
The entry to Grosvenor Mine, near Moranbah. Picture: Daryl Wright

The B crew longwall team at the Anglo American mine started an online fundraiser when members of the A crew suffered horrific injuries in the explosion.

They were initially taken to Moranbah Hospital where a heroic nursing team, led by Proserpine's Dr Deborah Simmons, treated the men for three hours before they were taken to Brisbane.

More Stories

grosvenor mine grosvenor mine explosion moranbah royal brisbane hospital
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Selfless and hard-working: Tributes flow for Peter Wells

        premium_icon Selfless and hard-working: Tributes flow for Peter Wells

        Sport Cricket stalwart loses cancer battle: ‘He will always be watching over us’

        ’PROBLEMATIC’: Reason for Rocky’s dirtiest drain revealed

        premium_icon ’PROBLEMATIC’: Reason for Rocky’s dirtiest drain revealed

        Environment The gross contents of the filthiest drain in town will shock you.

        50 percent discount on fatal crash driver’s disqualification

        premium_icon 50 percent discount on fatal crash driver’s disqualification

        News A ROCKHAMPTON driver who crashed due to fatigue on his way home from work, killing...

        POLL: Cast your vote for Rocky’s cutest pooch

        premium_icon POLL: Cast your vote for Rocky’s cutest pooch

        News Here are our Top 30 contenders, so get in quick while you can.