Jacob Miley
Miner's life still to unravelling after industrial action

Kerri-Anne Mesner
26th Jul 2019 3:25 PM
A CENTRAL Queensland miner has lost his licence for three years after driving on the Bruce Highway four days after being disqualified for high range drink driving.

Nathan Dean Sandilands, 43, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of driving while disqualified.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said Sandlilands was intercepted at Marlborough on June 24 at 11.10am - just four days after he was disqualified from driving for nine months in the Yeppoon Magistrates Court for drink driving.

She said his plates were seized for seven days.

Defence lawyer Justin Houlihan said Sandilands had worked at the Oaky Creek Coal Mine for 14 years.

The court heard Sandilands was on his way to work when he was intercepted and had attempted to organise lifts, but was unable to and feared losing his job.

Mr Houlihan said since this intercept, Sandilands had arranged with his employers to change the roster system so he could get to work by other means.

He said Sandilands had some challenging years recently, including the financial impact on his family of industrial action at his workplace for 10 months, resulting in Sandilands selling an investment property significantly undervalue and downsizing the family home.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke remarked the nine months disqualification period handed down in Yeppoon was for a short period compared to the 'massive recording'.

He ordered Sandilands be disqualified from driving for a further two years and three months and fined $1250.

