Crime

Miner’s massive fine for his marijuana plantation

Kerri-Anne Mesner
9th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
A MAN busted with a marijuana plantation on his property near his dam claimed the plants were grown for personal use for pain relief.

Ryan John Thomas Lane, 26, pleaded guilty on December 4 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing and producing dangerous drugs and other drug related charges.

Police prosecutor Sargeant Shaun Janes said police located 46 pot plants of marijuana near the dam at the front of Lane’s Yeppoon property, and 47 more seedlings in the ground.

He said 1.86kg of marijuana was found in various containers and bags.

Sgt Janes said while the most concerning feature was the amount of marijuana, police did not alleged Lane was going to sell it.

Defence lawyer Katina Perren said her client had a significant back injury and was using marijuana for pain relief – not by smoking, but cooking it.

She said that process used a lot of marijuana.

Ms Perren said Lane worked as a supervisor at a mine, doing a seven on/seven off roster.

She said he was earning $140,000 per year, was the sole income earner for his fiancee (a registered nurse) and three-year-old child, and was paying off a mortgage and a car loan.

She said he would use marijuana in the first few days he had off work.

Ms Perren provided the court with medical documentation outlining that Lane had a bulging disc and nerve pain as a result of his back injury.

She said Lane had not used or grown any more marijuana plants since he was charged.

The court heard Lane had no criminal or traffic records.

Lane was ordered to pay a $3000 fine for possessing the 1.86kg of marijuana, and ordered to 20 months’ probation for producing marijuana.

No convictions were recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

