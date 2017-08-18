Miner's mate's emotional promise to son he left behind

Hundreds are at the funeral service for 31-year-old Daniel Springer at St Patrick's Catholic Church today.

Update: DANIEL Springer's best mate made an emotional promise to the son he left behind in front of hundreds at his funeral on Friday.

The 31-year-old West Mackay boiler-maker died in Townsville Hospital on August 6, one day after he was severely injured while working a night shift at Goonyella-Riverside mine, near Moranbah.

He leaves his wife Carmela Xiriha Springer and baby boy, Wolf.

An overwhelming sadness lingered throughout St Patrick's church on Friday as family, friends and colleagues said goodbye at his funeral service.

The eulogy was delivered, in part, by Ayden Eves, who commented on the "amazing turnout" though he said it was completely predictable.

"The amount of people here goes to show how much this bloke meant to everyone and how many people loved him," Mr Eves said.

Mr Eves was joined by Daniel's mate, David Miller, and cousin Zach Rodda.

Mr Miller last week vowed Daniel's son would grow up knowing his dad and he again made that promise, fighting the tears as he said goodbye to a mate he had grown up with.

"Carmela and Wolf, this is the ultimate, hardest thing you both will have to deal with..."

"Please remember Carmela, how much the man loved you, he really, really did."

"Wolfy, well mate," he said. "You're 13 days short of your first birthday.

"Us boys will be there every step of your journey, son.

"It's our promise to our mate; we will take you fishing, camping, crabbing. We will teach you how to play footy, we will teach you to make a fire, how to ride a bike and everything in between.

"We will tell you everything about your father, his strengths his personality, his quirks and how much he loved you.

"We will also share with you some bloody good yarns (about Daniel) when you're older.

In a statement issued Thursday, Mrs Xiriha Springer wrote: "It has been a challenging week for the family and me and it is extremely difficult to say goodbye to my beloved Dan.

"This week we have spent every day remembering Dan's great attributes, his love of life, so we can prepare a fitting farewell to a husband, father, son and friend who was loved by many.

"The support from Dan's family, my family, friends, my work colleagues and Dan's workmates has been filled with so much love and respect.

"I am eternally grateful for that support and know we will get through this difficult period together."

Earlier: THERE is not a spare seat or piece of wall left to lean on at St Patrick's Catholic Church as Mackay remembers Daniel Springer.

The 31-year-old boiler-maker, who was severely injured while working at Goonyella-Riverside mine, near Moranbah, about 1am on Saturday, August 5, died in Townsville Hospital the following day, leaving a wife and baby boy.

Daniel's death left the community mourning his loss and many paying tribute to a man described as a great father who didn't have one critic.

Hundreds are at his funeral today to pay their respects.

There is an overwhelming sense of sadness in the church, for a man who was taken too soon, only trying to provide for his family.

At the funeral Daniel's beloved Penrith jersey was placed over his coffin.