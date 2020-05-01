Miner’s national training program launches in Mackay

BHP acting president operations minerals Australia, Edgar Basto, with trainees from the BHP FutureFit Academy at the new training campus in Welshpool, Perth. Picture: supplied

BHP acting president operations minerals Australia, Edgar Basto, with trainees from the BHP FutureFit Academy at the new training campus in Welshpool, Perth. Picture: supplied

BHP has welcomed 250 apprentices and trainees into its ranks as part of a new national training program with bases in Mackay and Perth.

The move is expected to help boost Australia's skills base and create new career pathways into the mining sector.

The training program, delivered through the new BHP FutureFit Academy, is being developed in conjunction with CQUniversity and North Metropolitan TAFE (Perth).

The first two campuses have been established at existing BHP warehouse and repair facilities in Mackay and Welshpool, Perth.

About 125 people have already started their training in each facility.

New BHP FutureFit Academy trainees Melita Nelson, Latitia Briggs and Allan Rautoka. Picture: supplied

READ MORE

Miner flags possible automation rollout at second CQ mine

How mining giants have adapted to Covid-19 crisis

Mining giant takes hit from CQ weather, coronavirus

BHP acting president operations minerals Australia, Edgar Basto said the new program would help develop Australia's next generation of tradespeople and support local jobs.

"We are proud to welcome our new group of apprentices and trainees, who will develop the skills necessary to harness advances in technology, automation and maintenance, and help to address Australia's trade skills shortage," Mr Basto said.

The academy uses nationally recognised courses of studies for trade apprenticeships and maintenance traineeships.

Trade apprenticeships are initially being offered for heavy diesel fitters and mechanical fitters, with additional streams to be introduced according to business demand.

New BHP FutureFit Academy trainees Whitney Cross and Lee Goodall try out the virtual reality training technology. Picture: supplied

The program is also offering a new one-year Certificate II maintenance traineeship.

BHP said the initial rollout would be managed to ensure appropriate social distancing was maintained at each facility, along with other COVID-19 workplace requirements.

CQUniversity Pro Vice-Chancellor of vocational education and training, Peter Heilbuth said the program would ensure that new training and job opportunities were available in Mackay.

Employment Minister Shannon Fentiman welcomed the new program.

"Having large companies step up and provide training opportunities for Queenslanders will ensure we have the skilled workforce for jobs now and into the future," Ms Fentiman said.

Burdekin MP Dale Last said the mining giant had taken a proactive stance to ensure the future of the resources industry.

"As we recover from the pandemic, we are going to need our resources industry firing on all cylinders so initiatives like this will ensure that we have the staff available to ensure the projects and the royalties continue to flow," he said.