Miners working more than 15 years lose out with court decision

Campbell Gellie
| 18th Aug 2017 10:34 AM
Unions have failed in their challenge to a Fair Work Commision decision to cap redundancy pay.
Unions have failed in their challenge to a Fair Work Commision decision to cap redundancy pay.

COAL workers have lost a Federal Court case against some of the biggest mining companies in the world over redundancy pay.

The Federal Court handed down its decision on Thursday, backing the mining giants against three unions.

The unions filed an appeal against a Fair Work Decision made in January that made uncapped redundancies a thing of the past in the coal mining industry.

Once, a sacked worked who had toiled in the mines for years would be given two weeks pay for every year they worked for the company.

However, the Fair Work Decision agreed with the mining companies and capped it at 15 years, meaning most workers would receive a maximum 30 weeks pay if they were made redundant.

It considered the reason the uncapped policy had been introduced - the industry specific 60-year-old retirement age because of the health implications of the industry - was no longer relevant because that retirement age had been scrapped in 1984.

Therefore, workers could work well beyond their 60s and end up receiving a large redundancy payout.

The Commission did, however, introduce a clause that if a miner had worked for longer, they would be given two weeks for those years up until the time the change came into effect, which was in March.

But that wasn't good enough for the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union, the Collieries' Staff and Officials Association and Managers and Automotive, Food, Metals, Engineering, Printing and Kindred Industries Union.

The unions collectively appealed the decision and took a coalition of mining giants and the Fair Work Commission to the Federal Court.

According to the Federal Court judgment, the unions argued that the Fair Work Commission's decision was a legal error and went beyond the Commission's role.

However, the Court didn't agree with the unions' arguments and upheld the decision of the Fair Work Commission.

The unions said the decision had given the green light for 13 of Australia's richest mining companies to slash redundancies.

"Our members worked in a dangerous and changing industry with the knowledge that they had a safety net. Cuts to redundancy pay will tear holes in that safety net," said CSOA director Catherine Bolger.

"Employers might be able to justify these cuts to courts. But can they justify them to the families of these workers?"

CSOA president Paul Meehan said the cuts were a devastating blow to hard-working loyal workers.

"Mine employees are seeing their most important conditions being ripped away by some of Australia's most profitable companies," he said. "This is an industry which raked in $114.9billion last year alone.

"These employers could certainly afford to pay their workers these vital entitlements."

Mackay Daily Mercury
