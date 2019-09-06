Miners' union says it has exposed sneaky wage-cutting trick

MINING giant BHP has come under fire from a union which claims it has exposed the company's sneaky new wage-cutting trick.

A CFMEU Mining and Energy advertising and awareness campaign begins nationwide today and is titled "Cheap move from the Big Australian”.

The miners' union says the campaign will shine a light on BHP's "dishonest practices”.

The union says BHP's new in-house labour hire subsidiary, known as Operation Services, was set up by the company to circumvent union-negotiated site agreements.

"Workers hired to work on BHP sites by Operations Services wear BHP uniforms, perform the same tasks as their BHP employees, but are paid 40% less,” the union said.

"They also miss out on important working conditions like accident pay and can be transferred to any site in Australia at the company's discretion.”

The union said Operation Services was recruiting heavily across BHP's coal mines in the Bowen Basin, including Goonyella Riverside, Broadmeadow, Daunia, Peak Downs, Saraji, Blackwater, Caval Ridge, Poitrel and South Walker Creek, replacing workers currently supplied by third party labour hire contractors.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland district president Stephen Smyth said the major campaign was necessary because BHP's practice was so deceptive.

"People deserve to know what BHP is doing and the reality of the jobs they are advertising,” he said.

"BHP shareholders are doing incredibly well out of Queensland's quality coal, so the bare minimum BHP could do is offer Queenslanders decent mining jobs with proper site conditions.

"BHP have led the destructive casual outsourcing charge and now they've found an even trickier way to drive down wages by outsourcing jobs to themselves.”

But BHP has hit back at the claims.

"BHP has assembled a team of directly employed, permanent BHP workers on market competitive rates in Operations Services to deliver services at BHP facilities,” a company spokesperson said.

"These workers are permanent employees of BHP. They are not labour hire employees as the CFMMEU has falsely claimed.”

The BHP spokesperson said all full-time pperator and maintainer jobs in Operations Services received salaries in excess of $100,000, which was well above the level determined by the relevant industry awards.

"Operations Services is giving people the opportunity to apply for permanent roles with BHP, which offer job stability, a competitive salary, performance related bonuses, flexible work options and permanent entitlements including paid parental, sick and annual leave, and access to the company share program.

"Describing employees of Operations Services as in-house labour hire infers these roles are casual, which is incorrect.

"The CFMEU has been calling for more permanent jobs and less casual employment in the resources industry for a number of years.

"It is odd that they would now launch a campaign against the very thing they were calling for - more opportunities for permanent full-time jobs which is exactly what these BHP Operational Services jobs provide.”