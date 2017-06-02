Miners wanted as CQ site ramps up production

Mine jobs are on the rise in CQ.

A RECRUITMENT firm for a Central Queensland mine that is ramping up producion wants to hear from want-to-be workers.

Workpac Group Biloela business centre manager Rachel Adams said her recruitment agency was currently looking for experienced mining operators.

An advertisement was placed with Seek yesterday to recruit mine operators for the site in the Callide area.

"Management at the mine have been ramping up production since buying the site last year," Ms Adams said.

While she didn't disclose the number of positions that have been recruited or available, she said this was because the mine was "pretty much in an ongoing recruitment process".

The benefits of this site include a roster suited to worker's lifestyles and the on-going nature of the position.

While accommodation is not supplied, there is an opportunity to live in a small country town about 15 minutes away.

Ms Adams said the industry had picked up with plenty of jobs up for grabs not just at this mine, but other sites across Central Queensland.

She encouraged interested people to get in touch with a labour hire organisation.

"Labour hire organisations can discuss multiple positions with one person," Ms Adams said.

Last week, Queensland Resources Council boss Ian McFarlane presented a speech about the "green shoots" emerging in the resources sector at the Bowen Basin Mining Club.