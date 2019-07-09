Mines Minister defends safety committee

Minister for Natural Resources Anthony Lynham at a press conference to release the business case for the Rookwood Weir.

Minister for Natural Resources Anthony Lynham at a press conference to release the business case for the Rookwood Weir. Chris Ison ROK240118crookwood2

MINES Minister Anthony Lynham has denied the Queensland Government's mining safety and health advisory committee was dissolved over gender quota issues late last year, contrary to this week's media reports.

On Monday, Dr Lynham said: "(The committee) have to make sure gender representation is respected. Because of the significance of the appointments, that has been difficult.”

It was reported that evening the committee was "dissolved” last year as a result but a spokesperson from Dr Lynham's office yesterday said the reports were "based on a furphy”.

She said the committee, and subsidiary committees, in question followed a schedule of meeting twice a year and had met in March this year and in December 2018.

The claim was backed by public documents that showed the coal mining safety and health advisory committee had its annual report tabled and heard in March by the mining safety and health advisory committee.

Coal mining in an open pit - Worker is looking on the huge open pit agnormark

Following a spate of mining deaths, the Minister has announced two independent reviews to address the safety crisis, to begin immediately.

The department will establish two expert independent reviews to identify changes needed to improve health and safety in the state's mines and quarries.

Dr Lynham said forensic structural engineer Dr Sean Brady had already begun examining all fatal incidents in Queensland mines and quarries since 2000.

"I have broadened this review,” he said.

"It was originally coal mine incidents only to the end of 2018 but will now include mineral mine and quarry incidents and all fatal incidents this year.”

"This review will look at why mine workers have died over the past 20 years; how industry can improve and how the mines inspectorate can work better.”

The department has also enlisted researchers from the University of Queensland to review the state's mining health and safety legislation to ensure it is "relevant to current and emerging mine practice and technology”.

The UQ team is expected to consult with industry, unions, mines inspectors and legal experts during the review, according to Dr Lynham.

The department said the reviews received the full support of industry representatives, including unions and private interests, at a meeting over the weekend.

The Minister believes both reviews will be completed by the end of this year and will be tabled in Parliament.

CFMEU's Stephen Smyth Lucy Martin

CFMEU mining and energy Queensland president Stephen Smyth said the two reviews nitiated by Dr Lynham were "a good start that's long overdue”.

He believed there was merit into investigation the systematic issues caused by minings and safety legislation which one of the reviews aimed to do.

Mr Smyth hoped the findings of the reviews would result in fixes that were "robust and strong enough” to ensure further trends of mine accidents are avoided.

However in the interim, he believed a 24-hour total reset was in order and the union wanted to see mechanisms put in place where mine workers could speak out about their concerns on site without fear of losing their jobs.

Queensland opposition leader and Nanango MP Deb Frecklington visited Gladstone on July 9. Matt Harris

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington was also in favour of hearing from the workers as she made the call to establish a parliamentary enquiry in to the mining deaths yesterday.

"It is important that we listen to everyone, not just the CEOs but the workers themselves,” she said.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said she was happy to look into the 24-hour shut down to voice miners' concerns as suggested by the CFMEU.