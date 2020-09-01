Mines operator busted for drug production

Police officers found a 30cm cannabis plant and 103 cannabis seedlings at an Emu Park house.

Police officers found a 30cm cannabis plant and 103 cannabis seedlings at an Emu Park house.

WHEN police executed a search warrant at Trent Kircher’s Emu Park residence, they found a cannabis plant and 103 cannabis seedlings.

Kircher, 33, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to producing dangerous drugs, as well as possessing cannabis and drug utensils.

His partner, Chutima Haxell, 36, pleaded guilty to the same charges.

The court heard that on June 14, police attended the couple’s residence where Haxell was present.

As well as the seedlings and drug utensils, officers found a 30cm cannabis plant.

Haxell told police that she and her partner smoked cannabis.

Kircher’s lawyer said Kircher had grown his own cannabis and started smoking it following a knee reconstruction.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told him there were many other ways of getting pain relief.

With no criminal history, Kircher was fined $1000 and no conviction was recorded.

Haxell, with a previous drug-driving offence on her traffic history, was also fined $1000 and no conviction was recorded.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

‘I stuffed up’: School cleaner’s drink-driving admission

When he picked his fiance up, police picked him up

Two-year ban from driving for repeat offender