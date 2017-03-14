Mini bus crash raises new concerns for councillor

Monica Moore, pictured with son Oliver Geihe, is one of the residents who has supported a petition to introduce measures to reduce traffic flow on Ward and Spencer Streets. Council is still analysing data as they prepare a report on the best solutions to the congestion.

A COUNCILLOR has raised concerns about parking congestion near the Rockhampton Mater Hospital after a mini bus crashed into a parked car on Monday.

During the infrastructure committee meeting yesterday, Cr Drew Wickerson asked for an update on the progress of assessments of traffic in Spencer and Ward Streets following a petition lodged by residents last year.

The petition was signed by 26 residents who raised issues about heavy traffic in the street.

Council started an investigation into the best solution, which is ongoing.

Drew Wickerson, Division 6 councillor.

Councillors were told traffic counts had been done and data was being analysed.

Cr Wickerson said a solution was crucial, especially after the mini bus crash which injured 11 people.

Traffic from an expanded Mater Hospital, the Botanic Gardens and Upper Dawson Rd is funnelled down two narrow streets.

Council officers will look at a range of options and prepare a report for the infrastructure committee investigating the best options.