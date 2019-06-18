Mini bus hits tow truck in Rocky CBD

10.55AM: REPORTS from the scene of a mini bus and truck crash indicate a minor traffic crash occurred.

It is understood the mini bus scraped the side of a Clayton's Towing truck that was park on the side on the road as it was approaching a give way sign.

It is understood most of the people involved sustained major injuries during the crash, but one person may be transported to hospital.

More to come.

10.45AM: MULTIPLE patients are being assessed after a mini bus and truck crashed in the Rockhampton CBD.

Up to six people were involved in the crash on the corner of East and South Streets shortly before 10.30am this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed one Critical Care Paramedic vehicle is at the scene with an ambulance.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance said crews are mainly concerned with one patients injuries, but were unsure of the seriousness.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also at the scene.

More to come