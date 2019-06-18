Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Geebung crew at Sandgate & Brighton
Queensland Ambulance Service Geebung crew at Sandgate & Brighton Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Mini bus hits tow truck in Rocky CBD

Maddelin McCosker
by
18th Jun 2019 10:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

10.55AM: REPORTS from the scene of a mini bus and truck crash indicate a minor traffic crash occurred.

It is understood the mini bus scraped the side of a Clayton's Towing truck that was park on the side on the road as it was approaching a give way sign.

It is understood most of the people involved sustained major injuries during the crash, but one person may be transported to hospital.

More to come.

10.45AM: MULTIPLE patients are being assessed after a mini bus and truck crashed in the Rockhampton CBD.

Up to six people were involved in the crash on the corner of East and South Streets shortly before 10.30am this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed one Critical Care Paramedic vehicle is at the scene with an ambulance.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance said crews are mainly concerned with one patients injuries, but were unsure of the seriousness.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also at the scene.

More to come

qas ambulance rockhampton cbd tmbcommunity tmbcrash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    O'Rourke lets potential protesters know what to expect

    premium_icon O'Rourke lets potential protesters know what to expect

    Politics Member for Rockhampton's message for "fly-in, fly-out” protesters

    Adani's groundwater plan conditions could delay mining

    premium_icon Adani's groundwater plan conditions could delay mining

    News Department confirms approval is subject to uncertain tests

    Rentals may all be gone: Quarterly report shows price jump

    premium_icon Rentals may all be gone: Quarterly report shows price jump

    Property 'Between election and mines.... going to be in for huge 3-4 years'

    MH370 captain ‘ran amok’: report

    MH370 captain ‘ran amok’: report

    News Flight was piloted by a ‘lonely and sad’ captain, says new report