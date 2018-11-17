Mini ponies and goats: They may be tiny but they are mighty

IT STARTED with two and now they have more than 30.

Angela Smyth and Michelle Campbell are the proud owners of the Junabel Miniatures at Coowonga.

At their 36ha property near Keppel Sands, miniature goats, horses and ponies roam the land.

This mini story is the 10th edition in The Morning Bulletin's Homegrown Series.

Junabel Miniatures.

Their story in the miniature world began about 10 years ago.

Having grown up on a cattle property, Ms Smyth always loved horses and riding.

As she got older she found she was losing her "nerve” a bit so she joined some trail clubs around the region.

One thing lead to another and somehow "accidentally” two miniature mares fell in their laps.

One of the them was Babydoll, who they still have today.

"We got the two and that was it ... we were only meant to get two,” Ms Smyth said.

"And they just touched our hearts.”

Keen to know more about them, they travelled down south to learn about the mini horses and ponies.

They did clinics with American judges and brought some information back with them.

"Now it is amazing, there are so many minis in the show rings, it's just incredible,” Ms Smyth said.

FUR BABIES: Angela Smyth and Michelle Campbell, of Junabel Miniatures, adore their animals.

From there their herd grew and they started breeding and getting more involved.

In the early years they got involved in the show circuit, winning some great prizes.

"We have state grand champion show jumpers here,” Ms Smyth said.

They also held family mini days, which gained a lot of local community interest.

In the first year they had 820 visitors and the next year they had more than 2000, with cars backed up in their driveway.

When they had visitors to their place, they enjoyed looking at and patting the mini horses and ponies and side animals, the dogs and chickens.

But the mini owners wanted to add another animal, as a way to offer something else.

So this began another journey.

Junabel Miniatures

Ms Smyth and Ms Campbell looked at mini donkeys, alpacas and pigs.

Then miniature goats came up as an option and they seemed the most feasible to get along with the miniature horses and ponies they already had.

Again they started out with two and did their research, learning all there was to know about mini-sized animals.

This was in 2015 and since then they have had 60 babies.

The babies all come in rounds - it is uncommon for mini goats to actually have a single birth.

Some first-timer maiden does will have one but most will have twins, triplets and quads.

Reflecting on how much their herd had grown, Ms Smyth said it had spiralled organically.

"We never planned to do any of this - it was all by accident,” she said.

Junabel Miniatures

In terms of looking after the pint-sized animals, it's just the same as your average-sized animals.

"Maintenance is the same as a big horse - the worming, the feet, vitamins and supplementary feeding, vaccinations - it just goes by weight,” Ms Smyth said.

What the animals are fed is dependent on the grasses in the land.

Being coastal country, the ground is deficient in some minerals so they are fed liquid minerals every two weeks.

The minerals have extra calcium in it as some of the grasses leach the calcium.

On top of their own herd, they also do some agistment.

Horses have come from the local area and as far as Gladstone. Some mares from further south in Brisbane have also made the trip up to be served the Junabel stallions.

Goats have come from north up to the Atherton Tablelands for breeding as well.

Junabel Miniatures.

Their land is also generally luscious and animals come from all over for the greener grass.

"Because we're close to the coast, we are lucky with this block we have feed all year around,” Ms Smyth said.

"It's just a service we provide for people, a lot of people don't like to go away and leave their animals. Especially goats, in an area where they can be quite vulnerable.”

One of the biggest misconceptions is that goats can be kept as pets and just left in the backyard.

"They aren't as easy to look after as people think,” Ms Smyth said.

"They are not as hardy ... the biggest predators of the horses and goats are the dogs.

"People really need to think seriously before and do their homework,” Ms Smyth said.

"They die really easily, they do need a lot of care.

"You need to be really careful what you are feeding them.”

To control this, they have one full-grown horse that acts as their guard.

"It looks after the minis,” she said.

Junabel Miniatures is based on a 36ha property at Coowonga.

When it comes to breeding and selling the animals, Ms Smyth and Ms Campbell always have a place in their heart for their charges.

In the sale contracts, they have a clause where they have the first option to buy the animals back.

"We keep in touch with how they are going and if things don't work out they can bring them back,” Ms Smyth said.

Nowadays, they don't do the show circuit but they do tours.

"We got into the tours because we thought we could bring a lot of joy to people's lives by showing them something they don't always get to see,” she said.

They do a lot of work with aged care facilities, which bring out buses of elderly folk for the day.

They also go into town with the mini animals, taking them to those in homes who are bedridden or the dementia wards.

"We put the baby goats in people's laps and they tell you their stories about the animals they have had in their life,” she said.

All in all, it's an operation that ticks along on its own.

"We try to keep things really simple, we check our horses daily and if we see something that needs attention we put that animal aside and keep an eye on it,” Ms Smyth said.