Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Motoring

Mini preparing for a huge change

by Staff Writers
15th Jul 2019 8:37 AM

IT'S the car that trounced V8s at Mount Panorama, helped with a golden getaway in T he Italian Job and made for bumbling gags with Mr Bean - but the humble Mini could be about to undergo a huge electric shock.

The legendary Mini could ditch its diminutive engines in a stunning move to reposition the brand, according to a board member from the British brand's owner BMW.

Speaking to UK publication Auto Express, the former board member in charge of Mini and the man now in charge of BMW's electrification strategy, Peter Schwarzenbauer, said Mini may soon drop internal combustion engines altogether.

Mini is better suited for an all-electric future.
Mini is better suited for an all-electric future.

"For Mini, the Countryman as a plug-in hybrid (EV) was the first move - it is working much better than originally planned and shows electrifying Mini is the right way to go," Schwarzenbauer told Auto Express. "But then for Mini and small cars you have to focus yourself on emission-free, fully electric."

He justified the radical move by suggesting Mini's status as an urban car made it the perfect fit to fast track to electricity.

"Step-by-step we electrify the Mini line-up completely - this fits perfectly with the brand," he said, suggesting a shift to an all-electric Mini range would not occur for at least a decade. "If you have in the automotive industry one brand which you can call urban it is Mini".

Schwarzenbauer also told US authority Automotive News in April that an all-electric shift for Mini was a possibility.

Mini is poised to go all electric if the demand is there.
Mini is poised to go all electric if the demand is there.

"To secure the long-term future of Mini, we will enable the range to be all electric, should the customer prefer that."

He added that every new Mini will come with an electric option, albeit possibly teaming electric motors with petrol engines in a hybrid configuration.

"There will not be a single Mini model we plan to launch that a customer won't be able to order with an electrified drivetrain."

The Mini was a game changer when it was unveiled in 1959, teaming a compact two-door body with clever utilisation of space and a loveable design. It also made the now dominant front-wheel drive layout popular.

As an affordable small car the Mini also created big surprises on race tracks, including Bathurst's Mount Panorama. In 1966 the Mini not only won the then-500-mile endurance race but it took out the first nine positions, its simplicity and light weight construction beating the opposition that included Chrysler V8s.

More Stories

electric vehicle mini motoring

Top Stories

    Cops stop missing Rockhampton kids outside Grafton

    Cops stop missing Rockhampton kids outside Grafton

    News The Huckleberry Finn group of children — three young teen boys and a girl aged 10 — have been stopped outside Grafton in the car they had driven from Rockhampton.

    Collective business leaves CQ suppliers out of pocket $20k

    premium_icon Collective business leaves CQ suppliers out of pocket $20k

    News 'I rely on that money to keep my business going... it's my income'

    • 15th Jul 2019 8:00 AM
    CQ family hits the mud tracks in Kabra

    premium_icon CQ family hits the mud tracks in Kabra

    News Legend of the track almost didn't make it to the start line

    • 15th Jul 2019 8:00 AM