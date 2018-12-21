Menu
Storm at Junction HIll
Weather

'Mini tornado' hits the Valley

Caitlan Charles
by
21st Dec 2018 6:17 AM | Updated: 6:57 AM

UPDATE: The Woodford Island area has been hit hard by last night storm with multiple trees down and power outages. 

SES Northern Zone commander Stephen Hart said the low pressure system that went though a fair part of NSW has caused a lot of damage from Sydney through to the Northern Rivers. 

"In the Grafton area, we're looking at around 30-40 requests for assistance at this point in time," he said. 

There are multiple trees down blocking roads and a number of damaged properties. 

"We're working with emergency services and councils to get the roads open," he said. 

The storm on Thursday night from the Harwood Cricket ground
BEFORE: LAST NIGHTS light show brought more than just lightning to the Clarence Valley with residents still without power in some parts of the Valley.

Residents in Yamba, Maclean, Lawrence, Glenugie, Jackadgery and near Heifer Station are without power this morning.

 

Power outages following massive storm on Thursday night.
Residents of Lawrence were dealt a double whammy with what's been described as a 'mini tornado' ripped through the area.

The NSW SES spoke to ABC North Coast this morning and reported multiple trees into houses, trees over roads, and power lines following the first storm front.

Then, another came through bringing lots of lighting and rain, meaning SES teams had to stand down for the night.

 

The storm on Thursday night from the Harwood Cricket ground
There are 10-15 jobs just in the Lawrence area with the damage extensive.

Residents of Glenugie are reporting Tesltra outages, which is in addition to the outages currently impacting South Grafton.

The Daily Examiner will update this as the day continues.

    Local Partners