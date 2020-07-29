Menu
Gregory Labor candidate Dave Kerrigan.
Mining and agriculture worker revealed as Labor candidate

Timothy Cox
29th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
DAVE Kerrigan is the Labor candidate for Gregory in this year’s election.

Mr Kerrigan, who ran for the Gregory seat in 2017, grew up in Longreach and has lived in Barcaldine for more than three decades.

Through his family, Mr Kerrigan worked in the sheep and wool industry – “I loved every bit of it,” he said – and spent “a couple of years” in the mining industry in Emerald.

Announcing his candidacy, he said he wanted to reinvigorate the economy, particularly primary industries.

“I’ve seen the decline in our country and outback communities,” Mr Kerrigan said.

“For our economic recovery, we need to have a strong government with good investment in the right industries.

“You’ve got to have long-term vision.”

Mr Kerrigan spoke about the need to support small businesses and tourism given the economic effect of coronavirus on Central Queenslanders.

Having visited CQUniversity today, he also said money should be spent on “the big ones” – health and education.

“The number one thing is we’ve got to support communities,” he said.

“We really need to invest in our young people. We need more skilled people and now is the time.

“That flows on into the community. It will turn things around.”

The election is scheduled for Saturday, October 31.

So far, Mr Kerrigan is the only challenger of the incumbent LNP Member for Gregory, Lachlan Millar.

“I’m pretty keen to not just run, but to have a real good crack at it,” Mr Kerrigan said.

“I really want to be a part of the Palaszczuk Government.”

Mr Millar said he respected Mr Kerrigan.

“I don’t take this seat for granted,” he said.

“It’s 46,000 square kilometres and we need a change of government to the LNP so we can get our economy started.”

