Mining boss explains his pledge to former booming CQ town

GERRY Brewster, 82, hushed a 100-strong crowd as he defended the project which promises to revitalise his hometown.

The former Mount Morgan Limited employee, and lifelong resident, joined locals gathered to learn the latest on the Mount Morgan Mine Gold - Copper Project.

Mr Brewster didn't hold back as he spoke above other residents' criticism of the proposed haulage route from the mine site to the Port of Gladstone.

PUBLIC FORUM: Carbine Resources Managing Director, Tony James gave a presentation at the Mount Morgan School of Arts. Sean Fox

Carbine Resources managing director Tony James arrived in town to address the issue first-hand at a community meeting Tuesday night as his company comes closer than any predecessors to re-opening the decommissioned site.

More than 100 people crammed into the room to hear the latest on the project and what it means for the former boom-town's prospects.

Carbine Resources director Tony James.

Everyone listened intently throughout Mr James' presentation.

If the mine is approved, about 209,000 tonnes of pyrite will be transported each year along Gordon Lane, Creek Street/Razorback Road and Poison Creek Road.

On September 5 this year, the Rockhampton Regional Council approved the company's proposed route, and committed to major upgrades at four sections of road to cater to the increased traffic.

Carbine Resources aerial shot of Mt Morgan gold mine. Photo Contributed / Rockhampton Morning Bulletin Contributed

These include: widen two reverse curves on Creek St/Razorback Rd; Widen of the 'jump up' on Razorback Rd; the intersection of Razorback and Poison Creek Rd; and upgarde Poison Creek Road Western floodway.

Carbine will also be required to mitigate their impacts to the pavement and will compensate council to a value over $800,000 over the life of the project.

Despite residents' safety concerns, the majority of the crowd expressed its support.

"Hopefully, we can get it pushing ahead," Mr James said during his presentation last night.

Mr James told the crowd there was enough tailing for 30 years of operation.

He spoke about combining mining and tourism and shared his vision for the Mount Morgan Mine project.

Mr James visualised the historic mine site as being a tourist precinct where visitors could come along and discover what work was being done on site.

An artistic impression of the mine was shown during Mr James' presentation.

Carbine Resources have negotiated a 100% stake in the Mount Morgan mine, which will reprocess tailings from the site, which has been closed for more than three decades. Carbine Resources

"There is so much fabulous history here so there is no reason why we can't put it all together," he said.

Mr James apologised because he had promised the project would be complete by now and admitted he had underestimated the amount of work involved within getting it over the line.

Mr James assured the crowd the chosen haulage route was the viable option.

Carbine Resources is pending final approvals and finance in 2018.

It has spent $11.2 million on the project so far.

Following the $80 million build, the project is forecast to inject $40 million into the local economy over the mine's life span if approved.

The company had also previously committed to hiring a Central Queensland workforce, including about 120 construction jobs and 70 ongoing operating roles.

When it came for question time, the mood within the room changed among a few residents.

A woman in the crowd said residents had not been notified about the chosen haulage route at last year's meeting; however, others in the crowd responded saying they had been at the last meeting and they heard about it.

Mr James promised the crowd he was committed to see the Mine re-open and said he was personally invested in the project.

CARBINE RESOURCES MEETING