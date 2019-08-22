Mining companies to be named and shamed on safety

MORE than half of Queensland's mining and quarry workers will have to undergo safety resets in just 10 days if companies want to avoid being named and shamed.

As of late last week, less than half of the state's 50,000 workers had participated in the reset which was initiated following a spate of mining deaths.

Mines and quarries were told in mid-July they had until the end of August to provide the reset to every employee.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said he would name and shame operators who did not meet the deadline in parliament during the first week in September.

While Queensland Resources Council chief Ian Macfarlane said he expects all operators to meet the deadline, CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland District President Stephen Smyth said it looked like some wouldn't.

"Some of the mine safety resets have worked well, some have not, and others are failing to meet the Minister's timetable for completion," Mr Smyth told The Courier-Mail.

"It is up to the employers and the industry to explain why they are failing to comply with the Minister's directive. This is a crucial issue, not just for workers, but for the future of mining in Queensland, and the onus must be on every mining company to deliver on the intent of the reset process."

A raft of measures were announced in the wake of six deaths in 12 months, including expanding the current independent review of coal-mining deaths to include quarries and other mines dating back to 2000.

Mr Macfarlane said the QRC supported the promise to name and shame however he was confident the numbers would be met.

"The reality is every publicly listed company has to report on safety to their shareholders, it would be a very bad look if they have to say to their shareholders 'We didn't do this'," he said. "Quite frankly we are putting a lot of pressure on people to make sure this is done properly.

"What some of the companies are saying is because of these resets, because people are sitting there basically brainstorming … they're actually discovering risks that hadn't been identified and they're rectifying them."

Dr Lynham said it was important workers get home to their partners, children, parents and friends.