Mining company announces support for Theodore maternity unit

The public rally was held in August to protest against the decision to close the town's maternity services. Coulton's Country

MINING giant Anglo American has pledged its support to the Friends of Theodore Maternity Service group's plight to reinstate the service at the Theodore Hospital.

In a letter addressed to the group, Anglo American openly agreed with their initiative.

"Anglo American's Metallurgical Coal operation Dawson Mine wholeheartedly supports the Theodore community in their appeal to retain the birthing and maternity services in Theodore,” the letter said.

"Anglo American is the largest employer in the region and one of the largest employers within the Banana Shire. Dawson Mine employs approximately 690 staff with an additional 510 contractors supporting the operation.

"The Theodore Birthing and Maternity Services provides a vital health service for the local area and as a result its continued operation plays a major role in Anglo American's human resource attraction and retention strategies.

"This service is highly renowned amongst Anglo American's human resource attraction and retention strategies...and amongst employees and the local communities within which we operate.

"As there are no birthing or maternity facilities available in Moura or Banana, our local employees rely solely on the service that Theodore provides.”

The community has been battling Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service to reverse its decision of closing the maternity services in June 2018.

The board said it was "a matter of safety and sustainability given a lack of emergency resources”.

A public rally was held in August and hundreds of mums, dads and families marched through the town.

Since then, they have lobbied health ministers, CQHHS, State Government and other officials in advocating the issue.

A local resident's story of having to give birth 300km away from home was also featured in national magazine, Take 5

The group has also looked into legal class action.

They have the interest of the Clinical Excellence Queensland's Rural Maternity Taskforce, which will hold a rural forum with 10 members of the group in Theodore next Wednesday, February 27.

The taskforce has been established on behalf of the Health Minister and aims at gathering information on the safety of current rural maternity services in Queensland.

Those who have a birthing story to share are encouraged to email savetheodorematernity@gmail.com