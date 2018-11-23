Mining company commits to 30-day payment terms

Pressure on mining companies to reduce payment terms is being heard.

Pressure on mining companies to reduce payment terms is being heard. Karl Schwerdtfeger

PRESSURE from the small business lobby and the Federal Government is paying off with mining company Peabody the first to announce a commitment to 30-day payment terms for all small to medium sized businesses supplying the company.

Federal Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry yesterday said she was pleased to see the message was finally getting through.

Ms Landry said she wholeheartedly welcomed Peabody's announcement and hoped it would soon be followed by their counterparts in the industry.

Peabody's Australian president, George J Schuller Jr said the move recognised the impact late payments could have on business cashflow, especially for family businesses in regional Queensland.

"As a company, we're committed to working as hard as we can to support the people and businesses that support us," Mr Schuller said.

"Peabody's proud to report that, in the past 12 months, 95 per cent of its total spend with suppliers was on 30-day or less payment terms.

"(This) announcement will ensure all of our SME vendors will be paid sooner."

The company plans to contact all SMEs that do business with the company over the next few months to discuss a transition to 30-day payment terms.

Mr Schuller said Peabody had taken a good look at its payment performance over the past 12 months and was on a mission to improve internal systems to help prevent future delays.

"We found that some businesses were waiting too long to receive payment ... we knew we could do better," he said.

"We wanted to prioritise our small to medium vendors first, because we know being paid on time is crucial to business profitability.

"Peabody sees this initiative as a win-win - we get the high-quality goods and services we need and the small business owners get the cashflow they need to pay staff and buy in materials.

Ms Landry said she had been working on the issue for some time and through a parliamentary inquiry, led by New England MP Barnaby Joyce, the government was able to shed some light on the practices costing contracting businesses thousands of dollars every year.

"I have heard directly from local business people who have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars each year just to keep their workforce employed while they wait to be paid by massive mining companies," Ms Landry said.

"Fair's fair, if someone does a job for you they should be paid and in a timely manner.

"This is what keeps the economy ticking over and keeps food on the table for so many small business people and their families.

"The Federal Government has led the way on payment terms and I think it's time the big mining houses follow suit."

Mr Schuller said as Peabody moved to implement its shorter payment term initiative, he wanted to take the opportunity to thank the many local, family-owned operators for choosing to do business with the company.

"Whether you're a committed supplier of ours from Mackay, Moranbah, Nebo or Rockhampton, Peabody's aim is forge even stronger business relationships with you into the future," he said.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted other mining companies to determine their position.