25°
News

Mining company pressuring contractors - union

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 3rd Jun 2017 12:21 PM
Glencore's Oaky Creek Mine. Photo Contributed
Glencore's Oaky Creek Mine. Photo Contributed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OAKY North miners will take further protected industrial action next week.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Division District Vice President Chris Brodsky said the mining company proposed an agreement that would remove workers' access to workplace representation in some cases, among a range of other issues.

However, Glencore said employee's rights to workplace representatives are enshrined in the Fair Work Act.

"So far there has been little movement from Glencore and they are continuing to insist including unreasonable terms in any replacement enterprise agreement,” said Mr Brodsky.

"The CFMEU now understands that Glencore is attempting to pressure contractors and workers to perform the work of the employees that are taking lawful industrial action.”

Mr Brodsky said he had received complaints directly from employees engaged by contractor HD　Mining that had been threatened, including with termination of their employment.

"The CFMEU is aware that threats have been directed at workers and contractors in circumstances where those workers have worked at the Mine performing other duties on an ongoing basis.

"Pressure has been directed at those workers to perform the work of those on lawful industrial action. That is a deplorable situation and should it continue the CFMEU will look at all available options to hold Glencore, and contracting companies, to account.”

Mr Brodsky said threatening behaviour was unacceptable and Glencore should take a good hard look at the way they treat all workers.

"Workers should not be threatened for not performance work that would ordinarily be performed by those standing up for their rights.

"This is just another example of poor treatment by Glenore of its workforce. Contracting firms such as HD Mining should not allow themselves to be complicit in this behaviour by Glencore.

"It's time the company agreed to provide workers with the basic conditions and entitlements being sought by the union.”

The Morning Bulletin has contacted Glencore for a response.

The company so far has provided the following information:

. EA hourly rates at Oaky North from 2011-2016 have increased by 21.26%. In the same period, CPI has increased by only 10.22%.

. The proposed EA provides for an annual review of remuneration based on business performance and market conditions. This still offers employees a wage review but does hinge this to business performance.

. This business-based wage review has been agreed to by the CFMEU at other Australian coal operations.

. Accommodation costs for OCN employees have not been increased for approximately 23 years.

. Employees presently receive full accommodation and meals for $24 per week or $15.50 for a 3 or 4 bedroom home including all services except power.

. We propose to increase the weekly charges to $30 for a house or duplex and $48 for Single Person's Accommodation - which includes all meals. However, these costs may now be offset through salary sacrifice arrangements not available under the current EA.

. These costs still remain lower than those at many other Queensland coal mines.

. Under our proposed Enterprise Agreement, an employee receives $5,700 for each completed year of service with the minimum payment being six weeks or $11,400, regardless of the period of service.

. Employees also are eligible for up to $8,000 for reimbursement of relocation expenses.

. We propose no material change to this in the Enterprise Agreement.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  glencore industrial action mining oaky creek north union

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Trio steal $1200 of goods in North Rockhampton

Trio steal $1200 of goods in North Rockhampton

POLICE are on the look out for two males and a woman who reportedly have run from a shop with $1200 of goods.

Rocky Mayor's positive rates message after region's bad news

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow.

Rockhampton Mayor delivers some good news for region

Could Adani prove to be Rocky's white knight?

Adani steps up after Aurizon's bombshell

Mining company pressuring contractors - union

Glencore's Oaky Creek Mine. Photo Contributed

Miners to take industrial action next week

Local Partners

Death of Yeppoon baby sparked Sunday's walk

Walk in Rockhampton to raise awareness of issues in the child welfare system

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Bridge works, intersection upgrades

ROAD UPGRADES: Get set for some delays around Rockhampton.

Prepare yourself for some roadworks delays.

What's on across Rocky and the Capricorn Coast this weekend

COME PEACEFULLY: Zahn Kafka-Bauer and Sgt Lolipop at Emu Park's Beef to Beach.

Your guide to what's on this weekend.

Jack of all trades wins Rocky's art award

Tobias De Maine at the Rockhampton Art Gallery after he was announced winner of the 2017 Bayton Award.

Winner announced at opening of exhibition of award finalists

Indulge your inner-pirate with Notorius ship this weekend

WALK THE PLANK: Treasure to be found on Notorius at Keppel Bay Marina this weekend.

Will you be made to walk the plank?

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

THE New Yorker branded him the philosopher chef, but perhaps Yotam Ottolenghi could be called the accidental chef.

Jim Carrey likely to face trial over death

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Carrey’s lawyer had filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Pippa Middleton gives celeb watchers the slip in NT

The Bamurru Plains luxury lodge in Kakadu where James and Pippa could be staying.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews gave royal watchers the slip

TV Insider: Will Walking Dead spin-off rival the original?

Frank Dillane as Nick Clark is back in season three of Fear The Walking Dead.

Is FTWD a worthy rival to the original?

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe team up in The Mummy remake

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe in a scene from The Mummy.

It's the first time the heavyweights appear together

Alicia Silverstone spills Clueless secrets, 22 years on

Alicia Silverstone.

Star was 'Clueless' about the iconic film's fashion

Kyle throws cold water on Idol gossip

Kyle Sandilands.

Former Idol judge 'bored' by role

The Ultimate Acreage Property- Stunning 2 Storey Brick Home

4 Carol Court, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 3 $547,000

STOP LOOKING - This is YOUR FAMILY'S Ultimate Acreage Property - at Glenlee, showcasing- -Stunning 2 Storey Brick Family Home on 4006m2, with 2 Street Access.

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $279,000...

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

QUEENSLANDER. 1295M2 ALLOTMENT. 3 BAY SHED WITH POWER.

18 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $200,000

2 LARGE BEDROOMS. 2 ROOMS OF THE BEDROOMS. USE AS DRESSING ROOMS, NURSURY OR OFFICES. SEPARATE LOUNGE NEW KITCHEN SEPARATE DINING ROOM MODERN BATHROOM BACK...

3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 MASSIVE DECKS. FOREVER VIEWS. $289000

2/34 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Apartment 3 2 2 $289,000

THE VIEWS from both decks overlooking Rockhampton certainly have the WOW!!! WOW!!! Factor. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse in one of the most prestigious streets in...

Spacious Duplex in Great Location!

1/9 Samson Crescent, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 3 2 2 $320,000

Enjoy your down time, inspect this spacious duplex and the benefits of living in a low maintenance property. • 3 Spacious Bedrooms. Main has ensuite and walkin...

Low Maintenance Living in Central location!

2/9 Samson Crescent, Yeppoon 4703

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

If you are buying your first home, or downsizing or investing this property is a great buy. • LOW MAINTENANCE BUILDING AND YARD. • 4 GOOD SIZE UNITS. MAIN BEDROOM...

Beautiful Presentation

6 McMurtrie Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $285,000

If you have been looking for a neat as a pin home in a whisper quiet cul-de-sack then this beautifully presented home is a must for you to inspect. Features...

A Place to Call Home

Lot 19 Bantry Street, Paramount Crest, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest ... $181,000

Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest neighbourhoods. Just minutes from Glenmore Shopping Village, CQ University, local...

MAGNIFICENT VIEWS. BUILD IN THE PRESTIGIOUS FORBES AVENUE.

33 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Forbes Avenue has the most amazing views and the luxury homes in ... $195,000...

Forbes Avenue has the most amazing views and the luxury homes in Rockhampton. This is a truly prestigious location. Build your dream home on this lovely allotment...

Must Be Sold

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $559,000negoti...

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!