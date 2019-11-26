Menu
TRIBUTE: Burdekin MP Dale Last has offered his condolences to the worker’s family, friends and work colleagues.
MINING DEATH: Call for urgent probe into ‘what went wrong’

Melanie Whiting
26th Nov 2019 8:52 AM
BURDEKIN MP Dale Last has paid tribute to a mine worker who died overnight on Fitzroy Australia Resources' Carborough Downs mine site.

About 11.50pm the miner was fatally injured while working underground.

The shadow mines minister said Queensland had been rocked by mining tragedies in recent months.

"Our miners work in tough conditions and they do it for their families and, ultimately, for all of us," he said.

"So we have a debt of gratitude to them all, especially those workers who have paid the ultimate price."

Burdekin MP Dale Last. Picture: MATT TAYLOR.
Mr Last has called for an urgent probe into the Carborough Downs fatality, and others in the state's mining industry in recent months.

"We need to get to the bottom of what went wrong in this incident and in the other incidents so that we can address the issues and make our mines safer," he said.

"In August I moved a motion to establish a parliamentary mine safety inquiry and I stand by that call. Surely, the current government must put aside politics and get to the bottom of these incidents once and for all.

"The mine safety resets were one way to address safety but, when people's lives are at stake, we shouldn't limit the investigation and, as a parliament, you would like to see co-operation."

Mr Last has offered his condolences to the worker's family, friends and work colleagues. 

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said he was deeply saddened by the news of the mine death.

"Our thoughts are with the worker's family and friends and the entire community which will be affected by this tragedy," Mr Macfarlane said.

"The resources industry will work with the Queensland Mines Inspectorate and other authorities on the investigation into the circumstances of this tragic event."

