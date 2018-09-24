Mining giant and council find solution for cracked CQ road

John Eden took these aerial photographs of Gibihi Rd, Moura on March 18. They were shared to The Moura & Dawson River Flooding History Page Facebook on Sunday, captioned: Photos of Gibihi Road (Moura) this morning after blasting yesterday18-03-18 ~ John EdenGibihi Road was closed in early November due to a crack caused by a routine blast at the mine.

John Eden took these aerial photographs of Gibihi Rd, Moura on March 18. They were shared to The Moura & Dawson River Flooding History Page Facebook on Sunday, captioned: Photos of Gibihi Road (Moura) this morning after blasting yesterday18-03-18 ~ John EdenGibihi Road was closed in early November due to a crack caused by a routine blast at the mine. John Eden

ALMOST 12 months since a "big crack” in a CQ mine road emerged, plans for a new route to replace it have commenced.

On November 9, 2017, a routine blast at Dawson mine lead to the "geotechnical movements” of Gibihi road near Moura, leaving an enormous hole and vehicle access immediately closed.

Read here: VIDEO AT SITE: Mine blast split CQ road in two

Commuters were up in arms about the road as workers and school students were stranded, read here.

John Eden took these aerial photographs of Gibihi Rd, Moura on March 18. They were shared to The Moura & Dawson River Flooding History Page Facebook on Sunday, captioned: Photos of Gibihi Road (Moura) this morning after blasting yesterday18-03-18 ~ John EdenGibihi Road was closed in early November due to a crack caused by a routine blast at the mine. John Eden

Anglo American and Banana Shire Council yesterday announced the construction of the new Three Chain Road project will start in October 2018.

The new Three Chain road project will be 12.5 kilometres long, connecting the Leichhardt Highway to the Dawson Highway, across the Dawson mining lease, replacing the section of Gibihi Road which was closed.

Chief executive officer of Anglo American's metallurgical coal business, Tyler Mitchelson, said the new Three Chain Road solution was major infrastructure for the Moura community and a sustainable solution for the region.

Many businesses have been affected by the road closure: READ HERE

"We've carefully considered the route to ensure it incorporates feedback from the community throughout our consultation periods and includes important features, such as a dedicated 4.3 kilometre road leading to a relocated viewing platform, which will encourage local tourism,” Mr Mitchelson said.

"The road has been specifically designed for all weather conditions with improved engineering to ensure access during times of flood... we've also worked with the Department of Transport and Main Roads to construct and re-design a new, safer intersection between the new Three Chain Road and the Dawson Highway.”

The new intersection has been designed to accommodate safer access based on the expected increase in traffic.

Anglo American have revealed photos of Gibihi Rd damage at Moura mine. Anglo American

Banana Shire Council mayor, Nev Ferrier said the council went through a rigorous process to assess the three options for the route.

READ HERE: Council discussed many options with Anglo American.

"After giving all of the options due consideration, and taking into account the assessment provided by Council's independent consulting engineers GHD, the Three Chain Road plan was identified as the most practical, cost effective and suitable option available,” he said.

"There are extensive safety issues associated with constructing a road through the gas fields and because of this options where the new road came out onto Moura-Theodore Rd were eliminated.”

Anglo American has begun procurement activities, including sourcing major culverts, tunnel arches and other long-lead items.

Over 100,000 cubic metres of road base is to be sourced from local quarries.

Tenders for major work packages will be also issued to local contractors in October. The project is aimed for completion by the end of 2019.