Mining giant breaks silence on future of CQ closed road

AUTHORITIES cannot reveal when a Central Queensland road that severely cracked after a blast at a nearby mine will reopen. Anglo American released a joint statement yesterday with Banana Shire Council in regards to Dawson Mine's Gibihi Rd.

"A routine blast at Anglo American's Dawson mine on November 9 2017, triggered ground movement from the pit's endwall to Gibihi Rd,” the statement read. "Initial investigations into the cause indicate normal movement occurred during the blast, however this triggered a circular geotechnical failure, which resulted in ground movement, extending to cracking appearing on Gibihi Rd. Further extensive geotechnical analysis of the area has also been conducted and results indicate the area may be potentially unstable. Anglo American continues to monitor the area using a slope stability radar system.”

The mining giant said safety of their employees and road users is their priority.

"Therefore, Gibihi Road will remain closed until safe access between Moura- Theodore Road and the Leichhardt Highway can be restored, Anglo American is working closely with Banana Shire Council in consideration of a range of options and at this stage a timeframe for completion has not been established. Detours are in place for the public via the Leichhardt Highway or via Kianga Road for light vehicles in good weather conditions.”

Workers are going via Banana to the mine and a number of Moura businesses are losing costumers as they buy their food and supplies in Banana.

"Anglo American understands the closure of this section of road has caused inconvenience to road users and members of the broader community. In close consultation with Banana Shire Council, Anglo American is working to understand the impacts to the community as we finalise the plans to re-establish safe access.”

Access to the road is strictly prohibited.

"Gibihi Road will remain closed until all options are finalised and appropriate work undertaken to ensure safe access is complete. This requires detailed analysis and engineering work and and, until this has been completed, timeframes cannot be confirmed. We recognise this may cause some frustration and we are committed to completing this as soon as possible.”