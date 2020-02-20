Mining giant gets behind Capras women’s campaign

KICKING GOALS: Adani Mining will providing funding for two Capras’ youth clinics aimed at engaging young women with rugby league. Picture: Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: Adani Mining has thrown its support behind the Central Queensland Capras as they prepare to tackle the inaugural Queensland Rugby League Women’s competition.

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow was in Rockhampton today to announce the partnership, which he said was recognition of the organisations’ shared values toward investment in community health and wellbeing.

“The new competition is a great initiative by the QRL as it provides the female footballing talent of Central Queensland the opportunity to represent their region at an elite level,” he said.

“Importantly it also magnifies the reach of these players as positive role models for young women across the state, and we’re proud to help celebrate the league and women’s football.”

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow. “The new competition is a great initiative by the QRL.”

Dow said at the heart of the partnership was funding for two Capras’ youth clinics aimed at engaging young women with rugby league and the social, mental and psychological benefits of organised sport.

“It’s our priority to make a positive contribution to the well-being of the communities in which we operate through direct or indirect employment, or social programs focused on health and education,” he said.

“Organised sport is a winning formula for children and young adults and rugby league is part of the fabric of Central Queensland.

“This partnership will help local kids discover the fun, fitness and friendship of passing a ball around with their mates, and perhaps we’ll unearth the next generation of Capras players in the process.”

The Capras are among eight teams that will contest the QRLW which kicks off in mid-March.

CQ Capras CEO Peter White said the partnership provided added momentum for the team which played its first trial game last weekend.

“Adani is a big part of the Central Queensland community and to have them on board, alongside our other corporate partners, is a huge vote of confidence in the team and our organisation,” he said.

“The QRLW is a pathway for Central Queensland’s footballing talent to remain in the region and now, with Adani’s help, we can provide new opportunities from the grass roots to the professional level.”