Mining giant launches games night for CQ communities

Ashlea Fitzpatrick and Annette Weier from Anglo American are behind the new Online Family Games Night.

A MINING company has developed weekly online trivia nights for Central Queensland communities to provide some entertainment for people in isolation.

Anglo American launched the family games nights on Friday, March 27 where 125 teams from across the Moura, Banana and Theodore regions participated.

The second games night expanded to include Middlemount and Moranbah on April 3, with 247 teams linking in.

Dawson Social Performance team’s Ashlea Fitzpatrick and Annette Weier, came up with the idea as a way to involve the community after all public gatherings ceased from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have such a close-knit community, there’s always something on and we really felt the impacts of event cancellations early on,” Ms Fitzpatrick said.

“That’s why we looked at what could be done online, to help and allow the community to get together in the way that we would usually do at Family BBQ Nights at the Moura RSL and other community events.”

The popular online family trivia night has been designed to get the whole household involved.

An Anglo American spokesman said the team was working closely with communities to understand how the business could best support people who have been impacted in various ways.

“We’ve been working to supply organisations who are supporting vulnerable groups with health and hygiene products, increasing support for local businesses by reducing our payment terms for all small-to-medium businesses to 14 days, and also looking at grassroots initiatives like this that ensure people can remain connected to each other during this time,” he said.

The popularity of the event skyrocketed in the two weeks since it launched, with more than 700 members already part of the Online Family Games Nights Facebook group.

“Everyone is welcome to join as either teams or individuals, but generally, we encourage one entry per household so the whole family can participate together,” the spokesman said.

Each night covers a variety of different categories, including sport, entertainment, kids, current issues, Australiana and more.

The top performing team from each week wins a $250 voucher to spend in their community.

“To help support local businesses and ensure the money goes back into the communities, vouchers are for local spend only,” the spokesman said.

Everyone across Central Queensland is encouraged to get involved, although only participants living in the communities of Moura, Theodore, Banana, Middlemount and Moranbah are eligible to win the prize.

The weekly competition link is made available in the Facebook group just before 6.30pm on Fridays for teams to register and play.