Photo: Alistair Brightman, Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
News

Mining giant launches major apprentice intake

Reuben Wylie
by
15th Apr 2018 2:39 PM

THIESS has launched a four-year apprenticeship program targeted at high school graduates in the Mackay region.

The mining giant is rolling out an auto electrician, diesel fitter and high voltage electrician apprenticeship program for work at Moranbah's Caval Ridge and Peak Downs mines, Dawson mine, Lake Vermont in Dysart and Curragh North Mine at Blackwater.

Successful applicants will receive financial support covering their technical college fees and will have a determined placement upon selection.

To be eligible applicants must have completed year 12 as of the 1st of August 2018, with passes in English and maths and must have a current drivers licence. Mature-age applicants over-21 do not need to meet the English and maths requirements.

Despite some out of pocket expenses the program offers applicants from regions such as Mackay, which is currently suffering a shortage in skilled labour, the opportunity to become educated in trade.

Applications for the Thiess Apprenticeship Program will close on April 27 2018, interested readers should visit the Thiess website to apply.

Mackay Daily Mercury

