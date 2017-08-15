Mining giant posts 'mega' profits as it locks out CQ workers

MINING giant Glencore has posted a 'mega' half yearly profit as it locks out 190 miners at Central Queensland's Oaky North site for a for a further 11 days, the union claims.

"Glencore is the poster child for corporate greed and trickle-down economics in Australia today,” CFMEU National president Tony Maher said.

"They have just reported a 53% increase on their revenue from coal.

"At the same time, they are trying to strip away rights and conditions from the very workers whose labour has delivered surging earnings to them.”

Protests at Oaky North have resulted in workers being locked out of the Glencore mine. CFMEU

He said this week, 190 workers at the Oaky North mine had been locked out by Glencore again, this time for 11 days, bringing the total number of days locked out in the last three months to 36.

The company also attempted to stop the workers from a peaceful and legal picket at the front gates of the mine, forcing them to the Magistrates Court to have the picket line reinstated, Mr Maher said in a statement.

He said Glencore had stripped away 50% of working conditions from a version of an agreement that 99% of the Oaky North mine's workforce previously voted down in a ballot called by the company.

The union is now seeking a 3% per annum pay increase, as the coal industry contributes to the rise of mega-profits.

"Glencore's half yearly profits are a staggering US$4.8 billion. Commodities are recovering around the world and mining profits are through the roof.

"There is absolutely no justification for Glencore's continued crusade to erode job security, pay and conditions.”

A response has been sought from Glencore.

In June, the company issued a statement saying ongoing stoppages had created uncertainty around its workforce.

"We remain available for meaningful discussions with the CFMEU in pursuit of a modern, flexible Enterprise Agreement at Oaky North that is not only consistent with agreements accepted by the CFMEU at other mining operations but also maintains wage levels that are currently around $100,000 higher than the average annual Australian wage,” the company said.