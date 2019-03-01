Mining giant says CQ locals prioritised in apprentice intake

Mike Fidel takes BMA apprentice Mackenzie Reid through what's needed to work safely on mine sites in CQ.

MACKENZIE Reid has followed in family footsteps with an electrical apprenticeship through BHP.

The Rockhampton woman is one of 41 apprentices joining BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) sites across the Bowen Basin in 2019.

Ms Reid's aunt already works with the company as an electrician, so the chance to follow her was an exciting opportunity.

"Receiving this apprenticeship is such a wonderful opportunity,” Ms Reid said.

"Not only will I get the chance to work with a great, diverse company, but it's opening future pathways for me across the world.”

The apprentices this week completed a five-week program at the Coalfield Training Excellence Centre to equip them with the skills required to work at mine sites, with a heavy emphasis on safety.

Asset President James Palmer said it's critical that BMA's workforce is constructed from local people.

"For BMA to continue being a valued part of the Central Queensland community we need to support it, and creating jobs in the region is one of the important ways we are doing that.” Mr Palmer said.

This year's group features apprentices from across the region including 12 people from Moranbah, five from Dysart, four from Blackwater, eight from Mackay, three from the Rockhampton region and a further four from Central and Northern Queensland.

"We have a great mix in this intake of apprentices from school leavers through to experienced workers, Indigenous people, men and women,” Mr Palmer added, "We see them as critical to the future of our business in the region.”

There is a variety of trades represented in the new cohort including electricians, mechanics, diesel fitters, auto-electricians, mechanical fitters and boilermakers.

BMA is partnering with the Queensland Department of Education and Training, CQ University and the Australian Apprenticeship Support Network in the delivery of its apprenticeship program.